All Saints 49, Winona 44
WINONA — Patrick Hallmark scored 15 points and Cullen Walker added 10 as the All Saints Trojans scored a 49-44 win over Winona on Monday in a boys basketball game.
Trey Brown led the Wildcats with 19 points.
Others scoring for the Trojans were Cameron Reid (9), Nick Davis (6), Drew Jackson (5) and Dawson Thames (4).
Also scoring for Winona were Jesse Jones (7), Cabron Hampton (6), Bryce Caldwell (4), Justin Johnson (4) and Nate Hampton (4).
All Saints is scheduled to visit Elysian Fields for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday.