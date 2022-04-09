Seth Brown scored two goals during the first overtime period to help lift Celina to a 2-0 win over Nevada Community in the Class 4A Region II boys soccer final on Saturday in Tyler.
The victory earns the Bobcats (21-3-1) their second consecutive Final Four. The Braves end their season at 20-3-2.
On beautiful sun swept day at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, the two District 11-4A mates were meeting for the third time this season.
The two teams tied 3-3 in the first meeting with Celina winning round two, 3-1.
"Both teams had tired legs after (Friday's games, Celina defeated Kilgore, 2-1; Community defeated Chapel Hill 3-2 on PKs)," Celina coach Cody Moles said. "I was proud of my team for their passion and fight."
This is the second straight regional championship for the Bobcats, but it will be the first time in a true state tournament environment. Last year, the state semifinals were not played at the state tournament site, only the finals.
Moles said his team was looking forward to experiencing the state tournament atmosphere after Celina lost in the semifinals to Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 4-2 in 2021.
After a scoreless regulation, the Bobcats got on the board at 7:54 of the OT period as Brown hit a free kick from 16 yards out on a perfect angle just out of the reach of the Braves' goalkeeper Jesus Bermudez into the right corner of the net.
At 5:02, Kohyn Gough hit a cross and Brown headed the ball into the net for the 2-0 advantage.
Both keepers played well with Celina's Nathan Yost getting the clean sheet.
Celina will play at either 4 or 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the state semifinals in Georgetown.