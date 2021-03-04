After seeing their three-game winning streak snapped earlier in the day, the Tyler Lions roared back in their second contest of the Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Baseball Invitational on Thursday.
Eli Sanchez, Dante Martinez and Ka’Darius Tave all drove in runs in the bottom of the fourth and the time limit expired as the Lions were still batting in a 9-6 victory over All Saints at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Earlier, Alba-Golden rallied past the Lions 6-2.
“The kids are playing hard. They are working hard and you can’t ask for any more than that,” Lions coach Ty Wright, a former all-state baseball and football player at Tyler Lee and Wills Point, said. “Just excited for the kids to come out here and have the opportunity to play after last year. We definitely don’t take if for granted.”
Wright, whose club is 4-2, was happy the Lions bounced back in the second game.
“After the first game — we were right there; and we dug ourselves in a hole in the second game but we were able to dig out and pull out the victory. It was a good win for the guys.”
The tournament, named for the former standout John Tyler baseball and football standout Crowder, who played in the NFL and on the 2005 Texas national football championship team, continues on Friday and Saturday.
All Saints (0-3) took a 6-2 lead over the Lions with five runs in the third inning. The key blow was a bases-clearing triple by Sid Ireland. Braden Wheat had a double in the inning while Christian Koehler had an RBI single. Hunter Henson added an RBI as well.
Tyler pulled within 6-5 with a three-spot in the bottom of the inning.
Reliever Dante Martinez put the Trojans down 1-2-3 in the top of the fourth and the Lions followed with four runs in the bottom half before time expired.
Ke’Von Sheppard led off the inning by reaching when he was hit by a pitch. He promptly stole second and third. Ja’Davion Lacy walked and stole second. Sheppard and Lacy came home on Eli Sanchez’s hard single to right.
Sanchez stole second and came home on Martinez’s triple to give the Lions an 8-6 advantage. After an out, Ka’Darius Tave’s single drove in Martinez for the 9-6 lead. The game was then called by time limit.
Martinez had an RBI in the first inning as well with Sheppard and Lacy scoring. In the third inning, Martinez, Avery Coleman and Tave scored runs. CJ Grace and Aldo Martinez added singles in the second.
Cole Stein scored a run in the first for All Saints.
Alba-Golden bounced back from a 6-4 loss to Gladewater to down the Lions. Landon Green got the win on the mound.
The Panthers’ Cason Trimble had a single and scored a run. Others scoring runs were Blake Wiessert, Nick Hallman, Landon Green, Tyler Perez, Bodie Baker and Jaydon Green.
RBIs were from Hallman, Wiessert and Landon Green. Adding hits were Landon Green, Tyler Perez and Baker.
Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Baseball Invitational
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, Tyler
Thursday’s Games
Game 1: Chapel Hill 13, Quinlan Ford 2
Game 2: Gladewater 10, Quinlan Ford 1
Game 3: Gladewater 6, Alba-Golden 4
Game 4: Alba-Golden 6, Tyler 2
Game 5: Tyler 9, All Saints 6
Friday’s Games
Game 6: All Saints vs. Alba-Golden, 9 a.m.
Game 7: Gladewater vs. Chapel Hill, 11:15 a.m.
Game 8: Quinlan Ford vs. All Saints, 1:30 p.m.
Game 9: Tyler vs. Chapel Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Game 10: Tyler vs. Quinlan Ford, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Game 11: Alba-Golden vs. Quinlan Ford, 9 a.m.
Game 12: Alba-Golden vs. Chapel Hill, 11:15 a.m.
Game 13: Gladewater vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.
Game 14: Gladewater vs. All Saints, 3:45 p.m.
Game 15: Tyler vs. All Saints, 6 p.m.