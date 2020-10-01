State football championship winning Coach Henry Carl “Bo” Wilson, all-around athlete Josiah Mooney and the 1984 Crusader state football championship team, will be inducted into the inaugural Bishop Gorman Catholic School Hall of Fame, Jon Froelich, of Bishop Gorman announced.
Wilson, Mooney, the team and seven other individuals will be inducted during a luncheon on Friday at Rick’s On the Square in Tyler.
Others scheduled to be inducted: Mia Behm (cross country, track, 2008 graduate); Coach John Carney (softball coach and contributor); Billy Paul Chrietzberg (contributor); Darwin Crawford (four-sport letterman, 1974 Graduate); Andre Cummings (three-sport lettermen, 1996 graduate); the Rev. Jerome R. Milton (coach, scholarship coordinator); and Michelle Obach (basketball, 2013 graduate).
Coach Wilson enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career. He guided the Crusaders to the 1995 TAPPS State Championship. Coach Wilson will be inducted posthumously, having passed away in 2017.
Coach Wilson started his coaching career in Livingston and then continued at Mount Carmel Catholic High School, followed by Fonville, Jeff Davis, and Bellaire, all in the Houston ISD. He continued his head coaching and athletic director role with stops at Baird, Granbury, Stamford, Sweeny, Paris, Troup, Bullard, Arp, and finishing at
Bishop Gorman. Coach Wilson also served as a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers and an assistant coach for the Dallas Texans arena football team.
The ‘95 Crusaders finished the year with a record of 12-1, winning the state title. The 12 wins remain the school record for Gorman. The ‘95 team is also the last team to win a district title on the football field for Bishop Gorman.
Coach Wilson also served his country in the Marine Reserves. Coach Wilson was married for 50 years to his wife, Penny.
Mooney was a three-sport letterman at Gorman. The 1997 graduate earned multiple honors while playing football, basketball and track.
Mooney was all-district, All-East Texas and all-state on the gridiron, as a quarterback and a linebacker. He was the QB and leading tackler on the 1995 TAPPS State Championship team. Mooney was a two-time all-district selection on the basketball court and was a state qualifier in track (twice).
Following his graduation from Bishop Gorman, Mooney would play college football for the Red Storm at St. John’s University in New York. He was the team MVP in 2000, also earning NCAA Division I-AA All-America. He was honored for his work as a student, being named to the Athletic Directors’ Academic All-Star Team for Div. I-AA. He finished with 167 tackles, nine sacks and seven interceptions.
Mooney completed his undergraduate work at St. John’s and obtained his Master’s Degree from Trinity University. His education has continued with the Harvard Business Analytics Program (Harvard Business School, 2020). From 2005-2009 Mooney and his wife (former Gorman alum Katherine Scirto) worked with Catholic Relief Services Mission in San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala. In 2011, St. John’s University awarded Mooney with the St. Vincent DePaul Medal, which honors individuals and organizations making a difference in the world and seeking justice for those on the margins of society.
He is now the Chief Operating Officer for Senior Whole Health (Massachusetts).
The 1984 football squad was the first state title team at Bishop Gorman. Coach Eric Pottkotter led the team to a 10-2 record and the state championship. The Crusaders were a strong offensive squad, scoring 34 points or more in six of their 12 games during the 1984 season.
The 1984 season was the third for Coach Pottkotter at Gorman, and he was named All-East Texas Coach of the Year, while also earning state Coach of the Year honors.
To win the state title, the Crusaders would eliminate Houston Lutheran North (60-7) in the semifinal game, before shutting out Halletsville Sacred Heart (22-0) in the championship contest.
Heath Webb, Ricky Gastillo, David Owston, Brad Vinson, George Tures and Damon Carney all were named to the all-state team.
Webb, Tures and Vinson were All-East Texas selections. Richard Tyer, Jason Jonas, Alex Claybon, Peter Chaump, Chuck Rogers and Collin Maloney were all-district players, as were Owston, Gastillo, Carney, Tures, Webb and Vinson.
NOTE: A limited number of tickets to attend the Bishop Gorman “Hall of Fame Luncheon” on Friday are on sale at the high school. The luncheon will be held at Rick’s on the Square in Tyler, starting at 11:30 a.m.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Family Crusaders Center on the Gorman campus.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS