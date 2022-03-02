BROWNSBORO — Behind the press table at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Field House on Saturday afternoon there was a sea of blue and gold.
Brownsboro fans filled their side of the gym to see the Bearettes take a 45-39 win over Dallas Lincoln in the Class 4A Region II final to earn the program’s seventh trip to the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament.
“There’s been a huge amount of fans,” senior Mekhayia Moore said. “When I look up, just to see a bunch of blue and gold and see them waving their towels around, I feel very supported and loved, just knowing that on the court, no matter if we win or lose, we have people, family and friends, that are going to be happy for us regardless.”
“It’s been insane,” senior Emma Barrentine said. “We’re a basketball school, and I think that definitely shows when we go off somewhere, and the entire city of Brownsboro is there.”
And even more fans can be expected to make the trip nearly 300 miles to San Antonio, where the Bearettes will compete at the state tournament.
“I think we definitely play better when we see all of the people behind us,” senior Allie Cooper said.
Brownsboro (38-2) will play Fredericksburg in the Class 4A semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome. Argyle (37-0) and Hardin-Jefferson (33-4) will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. The Class 4A final will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“After trying to do this the past four years, it’s pretty exciting,” senior Caylor Blackmon said. “It still feels so surreal. I just continue to pinch myself and make sure this is actually what I’m living. It’s a pretty awesome experience to be able to do this with a group of girls you’ve been playing with your entire life.”
“It’s a dream come true,” senior Rebecca Rumbo said. “We’ve also made it to round four and we lost out. This year we made it past regionals and we’re the regional champions. When I saw Mekhayia pass the ball, I just looked up and I was instantly in tears. I was bawling my eyes out. We’re finally going to the state tournament!”
“It’s literally a dream,” senior Tori Hooker said. “I would’ve never thought this would’ve happened. It’s so exciting. I’m so happy to be there and to be able to spend time with my teammates. It’s something every high school basketball player dreams of.”
“It’s mind-blowing,” senior Shay Barron said. “You’ve been playing since you were a little kid and in your last year of high school basketball, you’re making it to state, it’s amazing.”
Now that the Bearettes have reached the state tournament, they know there is still work to do.
“We just have to stay focused and have a good time, but know we’re there doing a job,” senior Paris Miller said.
“We’ve got to work hard and push as hard as we can to take the state title,” sophomore Khayla Garrett said.
“We’ve got a chance to make history here a couple of different ways,” Brownsboro head coach Jeremy Durham said. “Obviously we’ve never won it. With the great tradition here and as many times as we’ve, we being Brownsboro as a school, has gone to the regional tournament and then this is our seventh time in the state tournament, but we’ve never advanced beyond the semifinal game. That’s certainly something we’re trying to get done. As a group, we’ve talked about just being special and representing this place and leaving their mark, and they’ve certainly done that.”
For the nine seniors, they know no matter what happens, their final high school basketball game together will be played this weekend.
“It’s been really good,” senior Karis Fisher said. “We’ve been all growing up together forever. We have pictures of us playing basketball with each other since we were 7 years old. We couldn’t end it any better than this.”
Members of the Bearettes are senior Rebecca Rumbo (5-11 center), sophomore Khyra Garrett (5-10 forward/center), senior Emma Barrentine (5-3 guard), sophomore Khayla Garrett (5-10 guard/forward), senior Mekhayia Moore (5-8 forward/center), senior Karis Fisher (5-4 guard), senior Allie Cooper (6-0 center), senior Caylor Blackmon (5-8 forward/center), senior Ja’Niya Shay Barron (5-2 guard), senior Paris Miller (5-11 guard), freshman Hannah Stout (5-5 guard), senior Tori Hooker (5-5 guard), freshman Ti’ykeah McKenzie (5-9 guard/forward) and senior Mae Lewis (5-10 center).
Jeremy Durham is the head coach, and assistant coaches are Emily Breedlove, Amanda Hoover, Shannon Williams, Kyle Griffin, Tracey Barrentine and Kim Fisher. Support staff includes Charlie Martin (manager), Maia Cook (athletic trainer), Landon Dunklin (student trainer) and Ayden Harris (student trainer).