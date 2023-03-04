The Blinn College Lady Buccaneers were double winners on Saturday.
First, BC defeated Tyler Junior College, 76-60, in the Region XIV basketball finale at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Second, the Lady Buccaneers won the coin flip with Trinity Valley Community College to earn the top seed in the Region XIV Tournament, which begins on Tuesday at TJC.
Blinn (28-2) and TVCC (28-2) tied for the regular season championship with records of 15-1. Each won on the other's home court. TJC (20-10), the defending national champions, is third at 11-5. The Apache Ladies are followed by Angelina (16-12, 9-7), Panola (17-12, 8-8), Kilgore (13-16, 7-9), Paris (10-18, 4-11), Jacksonville (11-16, 2-13) and Coastal Bend (5-25, 0-16).
The regional tournament begins on Wednesday with four quarterfinals matchups. The unofficial schedule is: Blinn vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.; Angelina vs. Panola, 3 p.m.; Trinity Valley vs. Paris, 6 p.m.; and Tyler vs. Kilgore, 8 p.m.
As far as Saturday's game, the Apache Ladies were down to six players as Fanta Kone, who injured her knee on Feb. 25 against Trinity Valley.
TJC stayed with Blinn until the Lady Bucs' depth (10 players) was too much to overcome.
Tyler trailed by one, 36-35, at halftime. However, Blinn started pulling away in the third period, outscoring the Apache Ladies 22-13 to take a 58-48 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Three Apache Ladies scored in double figures, led by Artria Dumas with 15 points, followed by Sian Phipps (13) and Victoria Dixon (11). Also scoring for Tyler were Anahlynn Murray (9), Lillian Jackson (8) and Kiana Bennett (4).
Murray hit the only 3-pointer for Tyler and the Apache Ladies were 15 of 17 at the free throw line.
Tiffany Tullis led the Lady Bucs with 22 points, followed by Skylar Barnes with 11 points.
Blinn hit four 3-pointers (Jasmyn Jackson, 1; Amyria Walker, 1; Barnes, 1; Hannah Humphrey, 1) and the Lady Bucs were 13 of 19 at the free throw line.
In other Region XIV women's games on Saturday: Trinity Valley 108, Coastal Bend 48; Paris 60, Jacksonville 39; and Kilgore 71, Panola 64.