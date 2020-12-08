It was a day of celebration on Tuesday as Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School volleyball standout Olivia Roberts signed an athletic scholarship.
Roberts, who is also a competitive swimmer, inked with Northwestern Oklahoma State University, an NCAA Division II program, in Alva, Oklahoma. The Rangers compete in the Great American Conference.
The NCAA Signing Ceremony, held at the Holy Family Library on the Bishop Gorman campus, was attended by family, friends, teammates, classmates and coaches.
“It is such a very exciting day,” Roberts said. “To have the opportunity to sign with Northwestern Oklahoma State and to be able to represent my school and community, is more than I can ask for. I love my school and community.”
Roberts is a defensive specialist.
“I loved the campus, the coaches and the team,” Roberts said of her new school. “When I visited it really felt like I would be a part of something special.”
Roberts narrowed her choices to NWOSU, UT Tyler and Regis College (Massachusetts).
Athletic director Mike Lee was master of ceremonies with principal Zach Allen conducting opening and closing prayers. Lee noted the role of family and support system in helping Roberts achieve her goal of signing a scholarship. He also mentioned how many do not see the endless hours of practicing that it takes to become a better player and earn a scholarship.
Gorman volleyball coach Antonella Perez became emotional recalling the journey of Roberts from a sixth grader who did not make the club team and later becoming a standout club and Lady Crusader player.
Roberts thanked her family, teammates, coaches and God for helping and supporting her.
Family attending were her parents, Mark and Heather Roberts, and brothers, Ashton and Ethan Roberts.
Other coaches present were Tyler High’s LaMessa Derrett and club coach Sheridan Perez.
Roberts plans to complete the hybrid program at NWOSU for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice to become a Nurse Practitioner.
The Great American Conference includes: Arkansas-Monticello, Arkansas Tech, East Central, Harding, Henderson State, Oklahoma Baptist, Ouachita Baptist, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southern Arkansas, Southern Nazarene and Southwestern Oklahoma State.