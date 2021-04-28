Jon Froelich, Bishop Gorman girls basketball coach, has been named the TABC Private School Coach of the Year, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Wednesday.
It is the second time Froelich has earned the honor. He was the 1997 Coach of the Year while at Fort Bend Christian Academy.
In 2016, Froelich was the NJCAA Region IX Coach of the Year at McCook Community College in McCook, Nebraska. He was the 2016 Nebraska Community College Coach of the Year.
The Lady Crusaders won 25 games this season, winning district, bi-district and area championships. Froelich is in his second year at Bishop Gorman.
Froelich has 860 wins as a head high school and college basketball coach. He led teams to state championships in 1997, 1999 and 2000, and he’s been a district Coach of the Year 21 times.
In two years as BG coach he has led the Lady Crusaders to 45 wins.
Froelich previously coached at Emmanuel Christian Academy in Springfield, Ohio, where he was the varsity basketball and golf coach, before coming to Tyler.
He is also the assistant principal at Bishop Gorman.