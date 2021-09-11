Bishop Gorman junior Isaac Natera set a personal best on Saturday, running to the championship of the Canton Running Eagles Invitational Cross Country Meet on Saturday at the 1st Monday Grounds in Canton.
Natera clocked in at 16 minutes and 16.6 seconds in the 5k race. Last week he was fourth in the small school division of the Tyler Legacy Meet with a time of 17:13.
A couple of Kaufman runners followed Natera — Edwin Rivera (16:30.1) and Yahir Flores (16:46.3). Placing fourth was another Kaufman runner (James Rayas) at 17:05.1. Van's Isaiah Colorado was fifth (17:20.8).
Rounding out the top 10 were: 6, Arik Phillips, Wills Point, 17:27.3; 7, Sebastian King, 17:29.1; 8, Adan Gutierrez, Kaufman, 17:29.3; 9, Edward Rivera, Kaufman, 17:30.8; and 10, David Deatherage, Mabank, 17:34.8.
Kaufman won the team title with 24 points, followed by Wills Point (57) and Bishop Gorman (98). Host Canton was fourth with 103 points and Mabank was fifth at 108.
Kaufman's Kathryn Tucker won the girls' two-mile event in a time of 12:01.7. She was followed by Kaufman's Barbara Ruiz (12:41.7), Mineola's Olivia Hughes (12:48.9), Canton's Graycee Wilson (12:53.8) and Bullard's Riley Roberts (13:01.2).
Rounding out the top 10 were: 6, Madison Thurston, Kaufman, 13:09.4; 7, Kadence Wolfe, Kaufman, 13:14.1; 8, Lana Stapleton, Canton, 13:14.1; 9, Trista Etheridge, Mabank, 13:15.5; and 10, Kai Hudson, Mabank, 13:21.8.
The Lady Lions of Kaufman won the girls title with 31 points. Kaufman was followed by Mabank (57), Mineola (76), Wills Point (111) and Bullard (115). Bishop Gorman was sixth at 135.