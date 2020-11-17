Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic school is no stranger to sending athletes to the collegiate level.
But on Tuesday, there were a first for the school.
Elizabeth Bunt added to the school’s list of college signees, but she became the first to sign to compete in equestrian at the Division I level.
Bunt will ride for University of California Davis.
“It was my top choice academics wise,” Davis said. “It’s a very good school. I went and visited three times this winter, and I loved the school and the campus. I toured the school, and it just felt like home to me. I met with the coaches, and they were super nice, and I met the teammates, and I just fit in really well. It was the right choice for me.”
Bunt said she considered SMU, TCU, Texas A&M and even Hollins University.
Bunt said she first sat on a horse when she was 3 years old, first rode a horse when she was 5 and started competing when she was 7.
“From then on, I’ve been hooked, and I’ve ridden non-stop since,” Bunt said.
Bunt also runs cross country, but equestrian is her main sport.
“About two-and-a-half years ago, I realized I could be really serious about it and have the opportunity to go to college,” she said.
Bunt said she competes across the country. In the past two months, Bunt has competed in Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky. On Thursday, she was in Houston, where she suffered her first injury — breaking her leg.
Equestrian was adopted by the NCAA in 1998. Teams are separated into western riders and English riders.
Bunt falls in the English rider category, competing in fences and flat. The two competing riders use the same horse, and whichever rider scores higher earns the point for their team.
UC Davis started its equestrian program in 2018.
Bunt said she is undecided on a major but has applied to the College of Letters and Science.
