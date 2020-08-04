Bishop Gorman wide receiver Dozie Ifeadi has narrowed his college choices to three, he announced on twitter on Tuesday.
Ifeadi, one of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine Top 300 players, whittled his list of schools to the University of Houston, Texas-San Antonio and Lamar University.
The speedster Ifeadi had also received offers from Liberty, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Houston Baptist and Lehigh.
Gorman may start practicing on Sept. 6, and the first game is scheduled for Sept. 25.
The Crusaders are slated to scrimmage Tyler Grace Community at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at BG’s McCallum Stadium. Bishop Gorman’s regular season opener is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at district opponent Arlington Pantego.
—Phil Hicks