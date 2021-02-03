After standout years in Tyler, star wide receiver Charles “Dozie” Ifeadi is heading to Beaumont.
Ifeadi inked a college football scholarship with Lamar University on Wednesday at Holy Family Library on the Bishop Gorman campus.
The speedster, who has been clocked at 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, will also compete on the Western Athletic Conference school’s track & field team.
The Crusader hauled in 62 passes for 2,211 yards and 32 touchdowns during his Gorman career.
Ifeadi, who plans to participate in the Pre-Physical Therapy Program, thanked his family, coaches and teammates.
Athletic director Mike Lee conducted the ceremony with principal Zach Allen conducting the opening and closing prayers.
Head football coach Brady McCoy and head track coach Felipe Natera offered words of inspiration.
Coby Gipson, who was the head coach at Bishop Gorman and an offensive coordinator at Grace Community, is the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach for the Cardinals. Gipson also coached Ifeadi in the fourth through sixth grades at Gorman.
Ifeadi will begin his career in Beaumont in the fall of 2021.
The Cardinals are playing a Southland spring schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lamar has three games scheduled thus far in the fall — Sept. 4 vs. Tarleton State; Sept. 11 at UTSA and Sept. 18 at Northern Colorado.
