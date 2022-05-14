Ever since he was a youngster, Debbie Jackson said her son always dreamed of playing college football.
On Friday, Alex Jackson, Bishop Gorman's standout defensive end/linebacker, continued that quest as he signed a football scholarship with Lyon College.
Jackson inked with the Batesville, Arkansas school during a ceremony in the Alumni Room of the Brodnax Family Crusader Center on the Bishop Gorman campus.
"I give all thanks to God," the young Jackson said. "Without Him this would not have been possible.
"Also I can not thank my parents, godparents, coaches, teachers and teammates enough for the support. I am also grateful to Lyon College Coach (Chris) Douglas and his staff for giving me this opportunity."
His godfather, "Popa" Jim Douglas, said Alex was always on the move even when he babysit him as an infant. He also noted how polite and well-mannered his godson is as well as being a hard-worker and goal-driven.
His godmother Viola Douglas was also in attendance, along with father Eddie Jackson, mother Debbie Jackson and sister Ashley Stewart.
Athletic director Mike Lee, football coach Daryl Hayes and assistant athletic director Monica Davis all praised Jackson's growth as a person and athlete.
"I visited Lyon twice and I felt it was right for me," said Jackson, who plans to major in Kinesiology. He added the school would be a place where he can grow academically and athletically.
Lyon College participates in the NAIA and is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference for football. The Scots are in a league with Texas College, Arizona Christian, Ottawa-Arizona, Wayland Baptist, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Langston, Southwest Assemblies of God, Louisiana College and Texas Wesleyan.
Lyon College is an private liberal arts college affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. It was founded in 1872.