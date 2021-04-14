Anthany Smith Jr., DJ Jones and Amare Howard all arrived at Bishop Gorman toward the end of their high school careers.
On Wednesday morning, all three signed to compete at the collegiate level.
Smith will play baseball for Wharton County Junior College. Jones and Howard are both going to play football at Louisiana College.
“I am proud of all three of you,” Bishop Gorman head football coach Brady McCoy said. “Today is a life-changing opportunity for you and your families. Take advantage of it and enjoy every single moment.”
Smith joined Gorman his junior year from Kilgore High School. It gave him the opportunity play for Gorman baseball coach David Upchurch, who Smith has known for six years.
“When your mom told me you were coming here and I had just gotten the job, I was very excited,” Upchurch said. “AJ is a program changer.”
Smith also excels on the football field and the track, recently winning the district title in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.93.
But in college, the diamond is where Smith will call his home.
“I started when I was 4, playing catch with my dad,” Smith said. “It’s something that really brought us together, and I fell in love with it.”
Smith is a middle fielder with plenty of speed.
Smith said he wants to study architectural engineering.
Jones and Howard both went to Gorman from Tyler Lee. Jones arrived at Gorman as a junior, and Howard as a senior.
Jones will play cornerback at Louisiana College.
“It was the first college that really reached out to me,” Jones said. “I really meshed with the culture and loved the school.”
Howard will play running back at Louisiana College.
Howard went to Gorman as a senior but was never able to play for the Crusaders following a lateral meniscus tear.
“I am grateful for them giving me a chance even though I didn’t have my senior year,” Howard said.
Jones and Howard said they are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to be teammates.
“It’s going to be like a movie,” Howard said. “I’m going to love playing with Darryl.”
Jones said he wants to be a physician’s assistant. Howard said he plans to major in sports science.