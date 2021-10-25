The second class of the Bishop Gorman Athletics Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday, the school announced.
The 2021 Class includes: George Cumby (Class of 1975), Neal Billups (Class of 1992), Jason Layne (Class of 1992), and Molly Richey (Class of 2010).
The ceremony is scheduled for noon Friday at Rick's on the Square in Tyler. Call (903) 561-2424 for information on tickets.
GEORGE CUMBY
At Bishop Gorman, Cumby earned all-state honors on the football field, and continued his education and football career at the University of Oklahoma. The hard-hitting linebacker was a standout for the Crusaders. He played for OU from 1976 to 1979, where he was three-time first-team All-America (1977, 1978, 1979).
Cumby, with a combination of speed and strength, he is considered one of the top defensive players of all time at Oklahoma. He was named the Defensive Newcomer of the Year and Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year twice — 1978 and 1979. He finished his career at Oklahoma with 405 career tackles, fifth on the all-time list.
Cumby was taken in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in the 1980 NFL Draft as the 26th overall pick. He played in the NFL until 1987. Cumby was named All-Pro in 1982. He played the majority of his NFL career with the Packers, but also was a member of the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. Cumby is currently an assistant football coach for Bishop Gorman.
NEAL BILLUPS
Billups was one of the top basketball players in the history of the Crusader program. The prolific scorer finished his career with 2,157 career points. He would average 28 points per game during his junior season, and earned District MVP honors his junior and senior year, leading the team to a final four berth as a senior, where they lost to Houston Westbury. He averaged 25 points a game his senior campaign, and was the MVP of the Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic.
Billups was a two-time all-state selection. He was also a gifted player on the baseball diamond, where he earned second-team all-state honors. A member of the National Honor Society and the Salutatorian for his graduating class, Billups earned his degree in biology from Texas Tech University. He serves today as an account manager with Pacira BioSciences, a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and health solutions.
JASON LAYNE
Layne established many of the school records when he finished his career as three-time all-state baseball player for Bishop Gorman. He was a three-sport letter winner (football, basketball and baseball). He finished his Bishop Gorman career with a .468 batting average. He hit 19 home runs while driving in 132 runs. He ended his Crusader career with 124 hits. An infielder for most of his high school years, Layne also threw two no-hitters.
The left-handed power hitter earned All-Region XIV Conference both seasons for Tyler Junior College before Layne finished his college career playing for The University of Texas. Layne was named to the All-Central I Regional Team in 1996. A two-year letterman for UT, Layne was named the Mizuno Collegiate Player of the Week, and finished his career seventh in UT season records with 74 runs batted in and 10th on the season records with 13 home runs.
Layne signed to play professional baseball with the Kansas City Royals organization. The first baseman was named to the 1997 Midwest League All-Star Game, and followed that was a selection to the 1998 Carolina League All-Star Game. He currently is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, working with Azalea Orthopedics.
MOLLY RICHEY
A three-sport star, Richey lettered in soccer, cross country and track during her time at Bishop Gorman. She earned all-district honors while a member of the boys’ soccer team during her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. She was the team MVP her junior season.
As a senior, Richey moved from the boys’ program to the girls’ team at Gorman. She was the District MVP and was named first-team all-state. She signed with the University of Oklahoma and started every match her last three years. The defender notched 61 consecutive starts and 67 total appearances, while earning Academic All-Big 12 honors.
Richey obtained her degree from Oklahoma, and obtained her law degree from the University of Oklahoma Law in 2019. (J.D., with honors). She is currently an associate and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner, LLP.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Family Crusaders Center on the Gorman campus.