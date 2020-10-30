Anthany “AJ” Smith had two long touchdown runs, including the game-clincher in the fourth quarter, as the Bishop Gorman Crusaders scored a 28-14 win over rival All Saints on Friday at Mewbourne Field.
It was Gorman’s first win of the season as the Crusaders go to 1-3 both overall and TAPPS Division III/IV District 2. The Trojans fall to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in district. It was All Saints’ first game since Sept. 25 due to COVID-19 and an officials no show last week.
“It felt good to get a win in a rivalry game and we need to keep improving,” said Smith, who said of his 81-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, “I know what I can do in space and coach called a play so I could get in space.”
Smith rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. He hit on 8 of 13 passing attempts for 76 yards, including a 17-yard TD pass to Dozie Ifeadi.
Ifeadi had three receptions for 39 yards and also had three rushing attempts for 50 yards and an 18-yard TD.
Smith also had an interception on defense and Aidan Patton recovered a fumble.
Bishop Gorman coach Brady McCoy said of Smith’s clutch run, “We saved that one for when we needed it. I looked at A.J. and said this is the moment we need you here. This is the one you’ve got to hit. We blocked it perfectly, there was a lane there and when 16 gets an open field, he’s hard to stop.”
Overall, McCoy said, “Second half was a lot better than the first half, we didn’t execute on a high level, but the defense bailed us out. We ran the ball well and our defense played lights out.”
On the defense, McCoy was pleased with the line.
“We put so much emphasis on our defensive front and hold gaps and play physical,” he said. “The two defensive ends, Ariel Llubers and Jacob Favre set the edge and played downhill. And Alex Jackson in the middle played a phenomenal game, probably his best of the year. He got through and created some havoc in the passing game. They set the tone for us, got the pressure and when you get interceptions on the back end, it’s a pretty good deal.”
Nick Davis led All Saints with 86 yards on 14 carries, while Cameron Reid added 78 yards on 13 totes.
QB Reid Williams thew a 25-yard TD pass to Davis to get the scoring started with 8:06 in the first. Williams also scored on a 4-yard run.
Williams connected on 6 of 15 pass attempts for 94 yards. Davis had two catches for 29 yards. Davis also had an interception on defense.
