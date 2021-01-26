Three players scored in double figures as Bishop Gorman edged Dallas Covenant, 51-48, on Tuesday.
Sid Cleofe scored 13 points. Christopher Green had 12 points. Brett Petrakian had 11 points. Dozie Ifeadi had 9 points and six rebounds.
Covenant led 13-8 at end of first quarter and 25-24 at halftime. Gorman led 43-36 after three quarters.
Gorman (9-8, 4-3) hit five 3-pointers. Covenant knocked down nine triples.
Andrew Pattison led Covenant (7-9, 2-4) with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Robert Collins had 13 points and four 3-pointers. Blaine Law had 11 points.
GIRLS
Taylor Wood had a triple-double to lead Bishop Gorman past Dallas Covenant, 56-12.
Wood finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals.
The score was 7-2 Gorman after the first quarter, 27-8 at halftime and 47-10 after three quarters.
Claire Testa had 11 points for Gorman (20-5, 7-0). Elizabeth Mahfood had 8 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Hannah McNeil had 4 points for Covenant (4-8, 1-6).
— Ronny Christie