Darwin Lee Crawford, a four-sport letterman who was all-state in football and track for Bishop Gorman, passed away this week in Lake Orion, Michigan, Jon Froelich, of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School, announced.
“The Bishop Gorman family lost a dear friend and former Crusader this week, with the passing of 1974 graduate, Darwin Crawford,” Froelich said. “Our prayers go out to the Crawford family.”
Crawford earned all-state recognition in football and track, while also playing baseball and basketball for the Crusaders. He played multiple positions on the football team — tight end, running back and defensive end. In addition to all-state recognition, Crawford was also selected for numerous all-district and All-East Texas squads.
Crawford, who resided in Lake Orion, Michigan, was a state medalist in the 440-yard dash, and was the district champion in the 100-yard dash. Crawford was a member of the very first baseball team at Bishop Gorman in 1972. He earned all-district and all-state honors on the diamond. Crawford earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. He played football and baseball for the Lumberjacks. He spent a decade as the head baseball coach at SFA, winning more than 250 games and having his jersey number retired in the SFA Hall of Fame.
He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Bishop Gorman Crusaders Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 2, 2020.
“It’s huge,” Crawford said at the time. “Gorman is my home, and I haven’t been back in a long time. For them to call me like they did and say I was nominated, I was flattered with that. To actually get the award, it means more to me than anything.”
Crawford, 65, died June 23.
He is survived by his wife Kim (41 years of marriage); children Michael (Ingrid) Crawford, and Lauren (Steven) Sloan; grandchildren Luna Belle Crawford, Jameson Edward Sloan, Callum Kirk Sloan, and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cassius Lee Crawford in a few weeks; and brother Daryell (Melissa) Crawford, and sisters Deborah (Don) Kreger and Jo (Maurice) Beard.
Also, he was son of the late Evelyn and Edward Lee Crawford; son-in-law of Linda and the late Kirk Schwarz; brother-in-law of Melissa (Frank) Douma and Suzanne (Stephen) Shepard; uncle of Kalli, Zachary, Carl (Stacey), Brian, Donald Jr., Melvin, Tammy, Neil, Danny, Nancy, Ricky; and great-uncle of Noah, Jarron, and Katylynn.
Crawford was a Healthcare Executive over the last 20-plus years, with his primary focus and passion in Healthcare Facilities Management. Darwin was a leader and expert in his field and his hard work and commitment helped transform hospital operations. He loved teaching, mentoring, coaching, and developing the future leaders of Healthcare Facilities Management. Darwin always acted with integrity and character, and gained the respect, love, and admiration from his colleagues and peers throughout the industry.
Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Road, Orion, Michigan (https://www.modetzfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Darwin-Lee-Crawford?obId=21528384#/obituaryInfo).
Suggested memorials to the Darwin Crawford Scholarship Fund, Attention: Business Office Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School, 1405 E. Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701 and/or Endometriosis Foundation of America, 872 Fifth Avenue New York, New York 10065.
The Darwin Crawford Scholarship Fund has been established in honor of Darwin, Froelich said. Memorials in his honor can be left at https://www.bishopgorman.net/giving/.