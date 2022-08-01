Bishop Gorman Catholic School has announced changes to the athletic department for the upcoming school year.
Monica Davis has been named the interim athletic director. A 2000 graduate of Bishop Gorman, Davis was a member of the track and field state championship teams in 1999 and 2000. She has been coaching at Bishop Gorman since 2011 as the head cross country coach and head girls track coach, leading 19 high school district championships and to the girls cross country state championship in 2020 and a runner-up finish in 2021. The boys cross country team finished as runner-up in 2017.
Davis was the 2021 TAPPS 4A Coach of the Year.
“As interim athletic director, I am committed to creating an environment for positive growth and development for not only our student-athletes, but also our coaches,” Davis said. “I have been very fortunate to be involved in Bishop Gorman athletics in several different roles and am very excited to be leading our department in this next chapter for our school's history. We are a God-first, faith-based athletic program and will continue to be the rock in the foundation for our community.”
New head coaches for Bishop Gorman are Kaitlynn Lewis and Bernard Anderson.
Lewis will be the new head volleyball coach. She was a club coach for Infinity Volleyball and was a graduate assistant athletic director at Texas College, where she played collegiate volleyball. Lewis will also be an assistant for the girls basketball and track programs.
Anderson has been at Bishop Gorman on the boys basketball side but will now move over to be the new head girls basketball coach after Jon Froelich departed to be the new athletic director, head boys basketball coach and head cross country coach at Longview St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Anderson has been an assistant coach for the boys basketball team for the past two years and has been the head middle school boys basketball coach at Bishop Gorman for four years. He also assists with the football and track programs.
Anderson was named the 2022 TAPPS 4A District 2 Assistant Coach of the Year.
Bradi Ware will assist Anderson with the varsity girls basketball program and will be the head middle school girls basketball coach. Ware was named the 2022 TAPPS 4A District 2 Co-Assistant Coach of the Year and the 2022 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Girls Middle School Coach of the Year.
Ed Burns, a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track at Texas College, will be a high school assistant football coach, boys basketball assistant coach and assistant track coach. He will also be the head middle school coach for football and boys basketball. Burns will also serve as the school’s strength and conditioning coach.
Felipe Natera, who is Bishop Gorman’s visual and media director and head boys track and field coach, will move into the role of assistant to the athletic director.
“There is a lot of excitement for this upcoming school year,” Davis said. “We have an incredibly talented coaching staff who are fired up to make this a very successful year for BG sports.”