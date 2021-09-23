MESQUITE — Longview scored early and often, and recorded 492 offensive yards in Thursday’s 56-28 district-opening win against West Mesquite.
The Lobos improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in 7-5A Division I district play. They also extend their current win streak to four games.
“It feels great,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his team’s first district win of the season. “Getting out of here 1-0. That’s all that mattered.”
The first half featured a lot of highlights. It started with Longview’s Jordan Allen finding Jalen Hale on a 63-yard touchdown connection on the first offensive play of the game. That gave Longview a 7-0 lead at the 11:43 mark of the opening quarter.
Allen finished 10-of-13 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns, and added two more scores on the ground. Hale finished with four receptions for 148 yards and a trio of scores.
At the 10:47 mark of the period, Longview’s defense forced a Craig Dale interception on West Mesquite’s third offensive play. Six plays later, Allen found Hale again on a 12-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 advantage at 8:25.
Then, West Mesquite started to find its footing.
The Wranglers forced a Longview fumble and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown. They missed the extra point, so they trailed 14-6 at 3:20.
Another one of their scores occurred on Dale’s four-yard touchdown pass to TJ Turner, so it was a 14-13 game with 10:46 left in the second quarter.
Longview finally bounced back when Jarrett Lewis’ two-yard touchdown run expanded its lead to 21-13 with 3:30 left in the first half. He finished with 20 carries for 195 yards and a trio of rushing scores.
But, West Mesquite stormed back and tied the score with 35 seconds left in the first half. Turner recorded a one-handed catch on Dale’s touchdown pass, and the Wranglers added a successful two-conversion to tie the score at 21.
Even with a slower start to the second half, the teams still combined for another 42-point half. Longview brought the scoring back in the latter part of the third quarter, and finished with 35 second half points by the end of the fourth.
At the 3:10 mark of the third, Devean Isaac stopped a West Mesquite drive and returned his forced interception to the Wranglers’ 15-yard line. Allen took advantage of Longview’s stellar starting field position, and recorded a five-yard touchdown run to make it a 28-21 game with 2:10 left in the period.
“Made huge plays in the second half,” said King. “I think Devean [Isaac]’s interception is probably the one that got our fire going again. Offense punches it in, we get a couple more turnovers, and bam, bam, bam. Just a great job in the second half.”
Longview’s dominant second half trend continued in the fourth quarter. Allen found Hale on a 38-yard touchdown strike to expand the lead to 35-21 at 9:18.
The Lobos then forced and recovered a West Mesquite fumble at the Wranglers’ 48-yard line. On the next play, Lewis’ 48-yard touchdown run made it a 42-21 edge.
Allen then called his own number on a 24-yard rushing touchdown to give Longview a 49-21 advantage with 5:04 left.
West Mesquite’s only score of the second half followed a long kickoff return in the fourth quarter. It appeared on Dale’s touchdown pass to Jesus Nino with 4:17 left in the game.
“They’re very talented on offense,” King said of West Mesquite. “Those guys are difficult to defend. I still think our defense did a pretty good job.”
But, Longview would have the final say in the game. Lewis added a 65-yard touchdown run at 2:18 to double up the score at 56-28.
Longview now turns its attention to its home district opener. The Lobos have a scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Wylie East on Friday Oct. 1.
West Mesquite, on the other hand, will travel to McKinney ISD Stadium for next Thursday’s 7 p.m. matchup with McKinney North.