BELTON — Josiah Johnson, Big Sandy native who plays for University of Mary Hardin-Baylor basketball team, has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 30, the league office announced on Monday.
This is the first weekly honor of Johnson's UMHB career.
Johnson, a sophomore guard from Big Sandy High School, led the Cru in scoring in season-opening wins over Hardin-Simmons and McMurry last weekend in Abilene. He averaged 28 points and seven rebounds per game in the two victories. Johnson also shot 55 percent from the field and went 18-21 from the free-throw line. He added three steals and a blocked shot while hitting 6-14 from three-point range.
The Cru are now 2-0 to open the season. UMHB will return to action with a pair of games in Richardson on Dec. 8 (3 p.m. vs. Sul Ross State) and Dec. 10 (3 p.m. at UT Dallas).