The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Josiah Johnson, a high-scoring, silky-smooth basketball player from Big Sandy High School, has been named the American Southwest Conference Male Athlete of the Year for 2020-21, the league announced on Thursday.
Johnson, a sophomore guard, excelled on and off the court. He set or tied five ASC records this season. He broke the UMHB and ASC record for scoring average by pouring in 29.3 points per game, ranking No. 3 in the country. He earned first team All-American honors from D3hoops.com as well as first team All-Region. He was voted ASC West Division Player of the Year and was also named to the ASC all-conference Team, All-West Division first team and West Division All-Defensive Team.
Johnson added 7.9 rebounds per game while leading the Belton school with 54 steals. He also recorded 59 assists. The 6-1 playmaker shot 51% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and hit 87% of his free-throw attempts. Johnson tied the ASC single-game record with a 53-point performance against Concordia-Texas and also set a new conference mark by winning seven West Division Player of the Week honors this season.
“This is an incredible honor for Josiah, the UMHB Basketball Program and the University of Mary Hardin Baylor,” Cru Head Coach Clif Carroll said. “Josiah embodies all of the things that we strive to be here at UMHB. Josiah has a work ethic that is second to none and inspires everyone around him to be better. He is a tremendous person with an infectious smile. Most of all, Josiah is an incredible man of God. I am proud of Josiah’s achievements and I am extremely excited about his future as Josiah will continue to grow in his faith and as a student athlete.”
Off the court, Johnson was named to the ASC All-Academic Team and was nominated for ASC Men’s Basketball Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year. His play helped lead the UMHB men to a 16-4 overall record, a 13-0 mark in conference and an ASC West Division championship. The Cru advanced to the demifinals of the ASC Championship Tournament and was ranked in the D3hoops.com Top 15 for much of the season.
UT Dallas senior tennis player Kathy Joseph was named the ASC Female Athlete of the Year.
Joseph, a native of Williston, Vermont, became the most decorated women’s tennis player in UTD history as she advanced to the semifinals of the singles and doubles draws at the NCAA Division III National Championships this spring. Now a two-time ITA All-American for the Comets, she guided UTD to a 12-4 overall record this season and a perfect 4-0 ASC East mark, winning the division’s regular season title. The Comets would claim a second straight ASC Championship and advanced to the second round of NCAA D-III National Championship.
The ASC Athlete of the Year award recognizes a male and a female student-athlete whose athletic accomplishments best contributed to their sport, their institution’s overall athletic program and to the conference during the past athletic year and is presented for the 21st time in 2020-21. Selection is made from campus nominees with the recipients chosen by vote of the conference sports information directors.
