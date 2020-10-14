Big Sandy (0-5, 0-3) vs. Union Grove (1-5, 0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Keep an eye on
Big Sandy: DL Tim Pridgen … WR Bryston Brown … OL John Coronado … DL Zach McDade … RB Nic Stevenson
Union Grove: Chase Mead (26 of 52, 390 yards, 4 TD, 4 Int; 51 carries, 316 yards, 3 TD) … Matthew Bower (73 carries, 455 yards, 2 TD) … Grayson Barnett (26 carries, 100 yards;10 catches, 158 yards, 1 TD; 51 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Cannon Cowan (7 catches, 125 yards, 2 TD; 49 tackles) … Adam Hanson (26 tackles) … Joshua Rhodes (43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss)
Quick hits: Big Sandy has won three in a row against the Lions, earning a 27-19 win in 2019, a 51-6 win in 2018 and a 56-26 win in 2017. Prior to that, Union Grove notched four wins in a row in the series — 28-20 in 2016, 16-12 in 2015, 40-29 in 2014 and 13-6 in 2013 … Union Grove suffered a blowout loss to Paris Chisum in the season opener and a 23-point loss last week against Beckville, but the Lions’ other three osses have been by four, six and 10 points … Big Sandy fell to Alba-Golden and Ore City to start the season, and the team’s last three games were all forfeit losses due to COVID-19 protocols
Up next: Union Grove at Frankston, Oct. 23; Linden-Kildare at Big Sandy, Oct. 23.
— Jack Stallard