It was a day of runs at Wagstaff Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies used a 17-0 run in the second quarter on the way to an 82-45 win over Bossier Parish in the Region XIV opener.
In the men’s game, the Apaches surrendered a 28-0 run late in the first half before going on a run of their own in the second half before ultimately falling to Lamar State-Port Arthur by a score of 85-80.
The Apache Ladies were tied 12-12 late in the first quarter after Bossier Parish’s DaNae Williams knocked down a 3-pointer. TJC responded with a 12-0 run and led 26-14 at the end of the first quarter.
TJC led 28-19 early in the second quarter following another Williams triple, and the Apache Ladies then held the Lady Cavaliers scoreless for more than seven minutes as part of a 17-0 run to lead 45-19. Bossier Parish cut the score to 45-23 at halftime.
The Apache Ladies led 60-37 after three quarters and outscored the Lady Cavs 22-8 in the fourth quarter.
“Bossier is a good ball club, and they’ve got solid post players that can make some great things happen,” TJC head women’s basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “I feel like our kids controlled their big three today and therefore allowing us to control the tempo of the game. When we have the tempo and the flow of the game going, we can do some good things. We’ve got a deep ball club, and we’re getting more and more people back from injury, so that’s going to make us even better. It’s just about these kids getting better every time they have an opportunity to get on the court.”
Tia Morgan led the Apache Ladies with 15 points. Taryn Willis and Deborah Ogayemi each had 14 points, and Ogayemi had 11 rebounds. Veonce Powell had 9 points and four assists. Daijah Torns had 8 points and seven rebounds. Nassarine William had 7 points and four steals. Nadechka Laccen had 6 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Other scorers were Shadiya Thomas (4), Emari Sidney (4) and Destinee Moore (1).
Williams led Bossier Parish (5-4, 0-1) with 17 points. Ma’Kaila Lewis had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cavs.
No. 13 TJC (7-2, 1-0) will play Coastal Bend at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Beeville.
The Apaches fell behind 10-5 early to Lamar State-Port Arthur and then went on a 6-0 run with back-to-back threes by Parker Grant and Jestin Porter to go ahead 11-10. After Kanntrell Burney put Lamar State back in front, the Apaches went on a 7-0 run.
With TJC up 20-14 with 9:21 left in the half, the Seahawks held the Apaches scoreless for nearly nine minutes in a 28-0 run. Porter ended the run with a runner, but Burney responded with a three to send Lamar State into the locker room with a 45-22 lead.
After Porter opened the second half with a free throw, Burney went on a personal 8-0 run to put the Seahawks up 53-23. TJC then went on a 14-2 run and later used a 9-2 run to cut the score to 79-76 with 47 seconds remaining after a drive by Porter.
With the game at 83-80 after Grant made two free throws and forced a Lamar State turnover with less than 20 seconds left, the Apaches had a chance to tie, but a turnover followed by two free throws from Burney sealed the game.
Burney led the way with 21 points for Lamar State (7-4, 1-1). Evan Palmquist had 20 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Daniel Braster had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
Porter led TJC with 18 points and five assists. Grant had 14 points and six assists. Taevon Anderson scored 12 points. Isaac Aguiar scored 11 points, and Chris Okeke had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Other scorers were Sean Franklin (7), Corey Camper (4) and Ashton Howard (3).
TJC (6-5, 1-1) will play Lee College at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Baytown.
