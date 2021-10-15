It was a big play night as the Tyler Lions celebrated Homecoming with their fifth straight victory.
The Lions ran just 34 plays from scrimmage, scoring a 48-10 win over Wylie East on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The efficient Lions had blockbuster plays of 43, 52, 59, 89, 71 and 84 on the Earl Campbell Field as Tyler improved to 5-2 on the season and 3-0 in District 7-5A Division I.
Tyler averaged 13.8 yards per play.
The Raiders, coached by former Whitehouse coach Marcus Gold, lost their fifth consecutive contest to go to 2-5 and 0-4.
It was big play after big play for Tyler as sophomore speedster Derrick McFall, who is visiting with the Texas Longhorns on Saturday along with Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, had three TDs on runs of 14 and 59 yards, plus an 84-yard kickoff return.
Not to be outdone, quarterback Eli Holt remained adept at finding his wide receivers as he tossed TD passes of 52 and 71 to junior Makavion Potts and 89 to junior Montrell Wade. Holt, a senior, also had a 19-yard scramble for a touchdown on a third-and-15 play.
Wade took a slant pass one the middle and it was off to the races.
The Lions rushed for 152 yards on 18 plays as McFall led with 62 yards on three touchdowns, while JaMichael Cooper added 51 yards on eight attempts.
Holt connected on 12 of 16 passing attempts for 318 yards. Three of Holt’s passes were dropped.
Potts gathered in four catches for 181 yards while Marquette Martin had four receptions for 18 yards.
Defensively, Tyler gave up 266 total yards as Ka’Darius Tave, Jacob Villela, who was named Homecoming King before the game, JaKyron Lacy and Eric Munoz all had sacks. Plus, Ja’Davion Lacy had an interception.
For the Raiders, Westin Waters booted a 33-yard field goal and Ka’Neal Reed, a late addition to the varsity, scored a 2-yard TD. Reed had 12 carries for 71 yards with Tristan Lee adding eight carries for 44 yards.
Quarterback Jaedon Hubbard connected on 9 of 20 passing attempts for 131 yard and an interception.
The Lions lead the series with the Raiders 4-0.
The Lions return to play on Friday, Oct. 22, traveling to Dallas to meet Highland Park with the winner taking the district lead. Wylie East is scheduled to host West Mesquite on Thursday.
LIONS TALES: Tyler senior linebacker Jacob Villela was crowned Homecoming King and Brigadette captain Krystal Carrillo was crowded Homecoming Queen. Both Villela and Carrillo are members of the National Honor Society. ... The 2020 Queen Zayda Renteria and King Crisofer Hernandez presented the honors. Also, others in the royal court were Princess Crystal Luviano (student trainer), Prince Johnathan Campos (Lions baseball player), Duchess Kyesha Wilson (cheerleader, student council, Senior Leadership) and Duke Markell Johnson (drum major, track, National Honor Society). ... There was a running clock in the second half.
Tyler 48, Wylie East 10
Wylie East 0 3 7 0 — 10
Tyler 14 20 14 0 — 48
First Quarter
TYL — Derrick McFall 14 run (Saul Perez kick), 8:00
TYL — Eli Holt 19 run (Perez kick), 1:06
Second Quarter
TYL — Makavion Potts 52 pass from Holt (Perez kick), 11:09
TYL — McFall 59 run (Perez kick), 8:44
TYL — Montrell Wade 89 pass from Holt (kick failed), 4:55
WE — FG Westin Waters 33, :48
Third Quarter
TYL — Potts 71 pass from Holt (Perez kick), 10:59
WE — Ka’Neal Reed 2 run (Waters kick), 2:17
TYL — McFall 84 kickoff return (Perez kick), 137
WE TYL
First Downs 15 16
Rushes-Yards 39-135 18-152
Passing Yards 131 318
Total Yards 266 470
C-A-I 9-20-1 12-16-0
Punts-Ave 4-42.0 1-44.0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-50 7-78
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Wylie East, Ka’Neal Reed 12-71, Tristan Lee 8-44, Christian Williams 9-39, Eli Albert 1-7, Josh Hollingsworth 1-2, Team 1-(04), Jaedon Hubbard 7-(-24). Tyler, Derrick McFall 3-62, JaMichael Cooper 8-51, Eli Holt 6-38, Dominic Rhodes 1-1.
Passing — Wylie East, Jaedon 9-20-1-131 Tyler, Eli Holt 12-16-0-318.
Receiving — Wylie East, Rasaun Washington 4-79, Terrell Washington Jr. 2-35, Maddox Fraley 1-9, Kolby Atkins 1-8, Christian Williams 1-0. Tyler, Makavion Potts 4-181, Marquette Martin 4-18, Ja’Davion Lacy 2-15, Montrell Wade 1-89, Derrick 1-15.