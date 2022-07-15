ARLINGTON — Before being named head coach of Texas Tech, Joey McGuire was already a big fan of Tyree Wilson.
While on the Baylor sideline, McGuire watched the outside linebacker play havoc against the Big 12 offenses. Wilson has continued to add muscle and height since his days at West Rusk High School. Wilson is now 6-6 and 275 ounds while being noted as light on his feet.
"When you see the biggest human being around here today, that is Tyree Wilson walking around the stadium," said McGuire, during Thursday's Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium. "When he goes to the NFL Combine he will have one of the widest wingspans ever.
"There are two reputable NFL scouting groups who said if he duplicates what he did last year and adds to it, he could be projected as a mid-first round selection (in the NFL Draft)."
Wilson makes McGuire's smile even wider.
In 2021 as a junior, Wilson played in all 13 games and contributed on 605 snaps. He recorded 38 tackles, including 26 solos. As a pass rusher, he produced 37 total pressures, which included 26 QB hurries, five QB hits and seven sacks on the year. He also had 13.5 tackles for loss.
The East Texan was also named the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Red Raiders' 34-7 victory over Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. Wilson had four tackles, two sacks and three passes defended. That honor led him to being named to the Associated Press All-Bowl team.
That win brought momentum to the offseason as well as the arrival of a new coach in McGuire, the Texas High School coaching icon.
"He has brought great energy to the program, which made us trust him easily," said Wilson, who has already earned his degree and plans to begin his Masters in the fall. "His energy has also helped the team come along and turn into a big family."
Although he is in the plains of West Texas, Wilson said he is always thinking about representing East Texas.
"It is not just a name in bEast Texas," Wilson said. "We have a lot of good players who come out of East Texas. We have to live up to the name and show out where ever we go."
While playing at his New London school back home, Wilson was one of the most highly recruited players around.
After a standout career at West Rusk, Wilson signed with Texas A&M.
In 2019 as a freshman in College Station, Wilson saw action in nine games and played on a total of 132 snaps. He recorded seven tackles. As a pass rusher, he added six total pressures, which included three QB hurries, one QB hit and two sacks.
After one year in Aggieland, Wilson thought it best to transfer. He picked Texas Tech and that has made Red Raider fans very happy.
In his first year in Lubbock as a sophomore, Wilson played in nine games and took part in 388 snaps. He recorded six tackles and three assists. As a pass rusher, he had 19 total pressures, along with 15 QB hurries, two QB hits and two sacks for the Red Raiders.
He got even better in his second year at Tech and he would definitely like fans of Piney Woods football to travel out west for some games this season.
"It's definitely a good, long drive, but I want people back home to check me out," Wilson said. "It will be well worth the trip. There will be good football in West Texas."
One particular game for West Rusk fans will involve two standout Raiders in Wilson and defensive back Jaylon Shelton now at West Virginia after his redshirt freshman season at Tyler Junior College.
"Jaylon came to West Rusk a year after I graduated," Wilson said. "We'll win that game (Oct. 22 vs. the Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium). We'll give them an 'L.' I hate to do it to a fellow West Rusk Raider but it's all right."
Wilson approached Big 12 Media Days as all business, just like he approaches his classwork, workouts and games.
"I haven't decided what Masters' program I will start, but I will continue to focus on some aspect of business," Wilson said. "One day I would like to run my own business."
NOTES: Texas Tech has announced kickoffs for three non-conference football games — Sept. 3 vs. Murray State in Lubbock (7 p.m., TV/Streaming: ESPN+); Sept. 10 vs. Houston (3 p.m., TV: FS1) and Sept. 17 vs. North Carolina State in Raleigh, North Carolina (6 p.m., TV: ESPN2). ... Other games in Lubbock include: Sept. 24 vs. Texas; Oct. 22 vs. West Virginia; Oct. 29 vs. Baylor; Nov. 12 vs. Kansas; and Nov. 26 vs. Oklahoma. Road games include: Oct. 1 at Kansas State (Manhattan, Kansas); Oct. 8 at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Oklahoma); Nov. 4 at TCU (Fort Worth); and Nov. 19 at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa). ...