From Little League to high school to college, young baseball players dream of getting a chance to play professionally.
Multiple players who have played in East Texas will get a chance to follow those dreams as they were drafted in the 20-round Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday through Tuesday. Others signed free-agent deals with MLB clubs following the completion of the draft.
Parker Bates, a Tyler Lee graduate and All-America at Louisiana Tech, was selected in the ninth round by the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The centerfielder was the 259th overall pick.
Taylor Broadway, a former Tyler Junior College and Mississippi standout, was picked in the sixth round by the Chicago White Sox. The pitcher was the 185th overall pick.
Bates started 201 consecutive games for the Diamond Dogs to close out his career, finishing with a program-record 226 games played in a LA Tech uniform. He broke the previous record for games played in a Tech uniform in the C-USA title game against Old Dominion, where he posted a 3-for-4 day at the plate with three RBI, a home run and a walk.
Offensively, he posted a .309 career batting average with 169 runs scored, 243 hits, 32 home runs, 49 doubles, six triples and a program-record 45 HBPs. In the outfield, he committed just two errors over five seasons and 226 games. Bates did not commit an error in his final 79 games, which included all 62 games in 2021 and all 17 contests in 2020.
“I’m just so thankful for so many things and for so many people,” Bates said. “First off, I can’t thank the Lord enough for His goodness and guiding my life along this path.
“I wouldn’t be where I am at without my family, they are my rock and my strongest support system through everything. Also, I can’t thank Louisiana Tech and all the coaches along the way for developing me into the man and player I am today. I’m so thankful for all my friends and family and for all their support as well as all the Bulldog Baseball fans who supported me for five years! I’m proud to be a Bulldog at this moment, and I’m excited for the opportunity to one day bring a championship to Kansas City.”
Broadway earned All-America honors from Baseball America and NCBWA as he finished with a 4-3 record and a 3.44 ERA in addition to his 16 saves and posted a 2.51 ERA over his 29 relief appearances. The Rebels’ unquestioned go-to reliever struck out 66 batters and walked just nine this season. His 30 total pitching appearances are tied for the second-most in a single season in program history.
The senior out of Cypress set a program record with 16 saves in 2021, three more than any other single-season effort in program history. His 16 saves this season alone tied him for eighth on the Ole Miss career saves chart.
After Bates and Broadway were drafted on Monday night, Spring Hill’s Hunter Hollan, White Oak's Elijah Trest and Lufkin’s Haylen Green joined the mix on Tuesday.
Hollan was selected in the 15th round (447th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hollan is a 6-5 left-handed pitcher who spent this past season at San Jacinto College. Hollan was 10-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 73 innings.
Hollan’s sister, Hailee, is a former softball player for Tyler Junior College.
Trest, a White Oak graduate who just finished his third season at the University of Arkansas, was taken in the 19th round (560th pick overall) by the Colorado Rockies.
Trest was 11-1 as a senior at White Oak, recording two saves and finishing with a 0.68 ERA. He struck out 130 and walked 30 in 91.2 innings, tossing three no-hitters for the Roughnecks in the playoffs.
He was 7-1 as a junior.
At Arkansas, Trest has been primarily been used as a reliever. He made 15 appearances as a freshman — all in relief — in 2019, finishing with a 1-1 record and striking out 19.
He made seven relief appearances in 2020 as a sophomore, finishing with a 1.93 ERA over 9.1 innings of work, striking out 10, and was 1-0 this past season wit ha 3.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of action in 10 appearances.
Green, who is a left-handed pitcher for TCU, was selected in the 20th round (605th overall) by the Chicago White Sox.
Green was 1-3 this season with a 3.33 ERA and 12 saves. He struck out 55 batters in 48.2 innings.
UT Tyler pitcher Matthew McMillan signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels. McMillan was 3-1 with a 5.04 ERA and seven saves. He had 31 strikeouts in 25 innings.
The Angels had 20 picks in the draft and selected a pitcher with every pick. That didn't stop the organization from signing McMillan, who led the Lone Star Conference in saves in 2021 and ranks second in UT Tyler baseball history with 17 saves for his career.
Former Lufkin Hudson High School and University of Houston catcher Kyle Lovelace also signed with the Angels as a free agent.