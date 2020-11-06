Tyler High may have a new name this year, but it’s defense looked like the Lions’ old “Wrecking Crew” from the 1970s on Friday night.
The Lions held West Mesquite to 32 yards rushing as Tyler got into the win column with a 10-3 victory over West Mesquite on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler held the Wranglers to 122 yards en route to the District 7-5A Division I victory. The Lions go to 1-4 on the season, snapping an eight-game losing skid dating back to last year, and to 1-1 in district. West Mesquite falls to 0-7 and 0-3.
The Lions return to the road next Friday at Wylie East, while West Mesquite is open next week before hosting Wylie East on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The Lions DL of LaTravion Hawkins, Ka’Darius Tave and Preston Johnson roped the Wranglers rushing attack and were relentless in the pursuit of quarterback Jay Cipriano who passed for 90 yards, most of that in the latter part of the fourth quarter with the Lions playing prevent.
The Tyler linebackers were everywhere — Alijah Williams, Qudarium McMiller, Jacob Villela and Jacques Jones. Plus the secondary Travion Ates, Xavier Tatum, Keelan Erwin and Zachaun Williams played aggressive in the back, tipping away passes with blanket coverage.
Offensively, junior Eli Sanchez got the start at QB and directed the Lion attack. He hit on 10 of 18 passing for 111 yards, a touchdown to Montrell Wade and two interceptions.
Kameron Medlock led in rushing with 94 yards on 16 carries. Derrick McFall had 66 yards on 14 attempts. Makavion Potts, who wore the No. 1 jersey for the first time, had four catches for 42 yards. The No. 1 is a honored number in the Lions program.
Tyler dominated the first half, holding the Wranglers to six yards rushing and 23 yards passing.
A fumble and two interceptions kept the Lions from adding to their score.
On their first possession, Tyler drove to the West Mesquite 15, but consecutive losses, including a 12-yard loss and fumble off a blitz on quarterback Sanchez ended the drive.
The Tyler defense forced a three-out and the Lions took over at the Wrangler 44 and seven plays later, Sanchez connected with Montrell Wade in the right corner of the end zone for the touchdown.
Kendell Howard kicked the PAT and the Lions led 7-0 with 4:15 showing in the first quarter.
After a punt snap went on the head of the punter, the Wranglers were set up at the Tyler 6. The Lions defense held WM to 1-yard on three plays.
On fourth down, offsetting penalties negated a TD pass for the Wranglers. On the next play, the Lions defensive backs forced an incompletion and Tyler took over late in the second quarter.
The Wranglers had good field position at the Tyler 36 after an interception by Je’Vaunte Jordan. But the Lion defense held, sparked by a sack of the QB by Jacques Jones.
Jhi’Ron Randall had an interception for the Wranglers and Augustin Pokawa recovered a fumble.
In the third quarter, Howard booted a 23-yard field goal while with 27 seconds on the clock in the fourth, Austin Stout made a 42-yard FG for the Wranglers.
However, the onside kick went out of bounds and the Lions took over and ran out the clock.
LIONS TALES: Zayda Renteria, representing the soccer team, was crowned Homecoming Queen, while Cristopher Hernandez, representing the Lion Guard, was crowned Homecoming King. ... Raquel Gaona (tennis) was the Princeness and Christopher Clark (nominated by the Brigadettes) was the Prince. ... Treasure Coleman (volleyball) was named the Duchess and Gustavo Cornelio (Big Blue Band) was the Duke. ... Other members of the homecoming court were: Keelan Erwin (National Honor Society), Jaydyn Martin (Student Council), Kameron Ross (Debate), Amanda Cruz (Bridgadettes) and Diana Zavala (AVID). ... The Internationally Famous Apache Belles from Tyler Junior College performed at halftime. ... Also, the members of the Lions Lettermen Association. Michael Jones is the direction.
---
West Mesquite 0 0 0 3 — 3
Tyler 7 0 3 0 — 10
First Quarter
TH — Montrell Wade 12 pass from Eli Sanchez (Kendell Howard kick), 4:15
Third Quarter
FG Howard 23, 3:25
Fourth Quarter
FG Austin Stout, :27
WM TH
First Downs 9 17
Rushes-Yards 20-32 51-120
Passing Yards 90 111
Total Yards 122 331
C-A-I 9-28-0 10-18-2
Punts-Ave. 5-35.0 1-30.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-103 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — West Mesquite, Briceson Walker 6-29, Cornelius Piper 8-13, Javion Jackson 2-11, Jay Cipriano 8-13. Tyler, Kameron Medlock 16-94, Derrick McFall 14-66, Makavion Potts 1-2, Ken’Yontae Pinkard 7-2, Jacques Jones 5-0, Eli Sanchez 6-(-3), Team 2-(-41).
PASSING — West Mesquite, Jay Cipriano 9-27-0, 90 yards; Gabriel Corona 0-1-0. Tyler, Eli Sanchez 10-18-2, 111 yards.
RECEIVING — West Mesquite, TJ Turner 4-57, Eric Tenison 2-19, Briceson Walker 2-9, Devin Duncan 1-5. Tyler, Makavion Potts 4-42, Montrell Wade 2-45, Kameron Medlock 2-13, Derrick McFall 1-8, Jacques Jones 1-4