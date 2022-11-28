The Apache Ladies used a clamp-down defense in the final two minutes to hold off Ranger College's long-range bombers, registering a 73-66 women's basketball victory Monday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
"With seven freshmen every minute on the court is a learning experience," Tyler Junior College Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. "We knew coming in they were a good 3-point shooting team. We played solid defense in the fourth quarter. Really, all season we have played pretty good defense."
Chloe Malone hit an inside banker to bring Ranger (4-4) within 68-66 of the Apache Ladies (5-4) with 2:20 on the clock in the final period. That would be the Lady Rangers' final bucket, but not for the lack of trying. TJC shut off the lanes to the bucket and protected the perimeter.
The Apache Ladies' Atria Dumas rebounded a miss and Tyler worked the shot clock until Victoria Dixon drove the baseline and hit a layup to put her team on top 70-66.
TJC continued to play defense, putting a lid on the basket. Dixon hit 1 of 2 free throw attempts with 44.3 seconds showing. Another defensive stand resulted in a rebound by Anahlynn Murray, who was fouled and made two charity tosses with 18.9 seconds showing for the final of 73-66.
The Apache Ladies had four players in double figures, led by Fanta Kone with 14 points, followed by Lillian Jackson (13), Anahlynn Murray (12) and Dixon (11).
Murray almost had a double double as the freshman point guard from Baytown had nine rebounds.
Others scoring for TJC were Kiana Bennet (9), Dumas (7) and Sian Phipps (7).
Dumas, a 6-3 center from Houston, added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Phipps and Kone had eight rebound each. Kone contributed five steals with Phipps adding three blocks.
Ranger had three players in double figures — Saniya Morris (16), Emily Vidal (14) and Deandra Allen (12). Others scoring for the Lady Rangers were Paula Puzule (6), Mariya Taser (6), Malone (6), Destinee Paulk (2), Keaundra Kelly (2) and Alyssa Bell (2).
The Lady Rangers hit 5 of 7 3-point attempts in the first half, but cooled off a bit in the second half, connecting on 4 of 14 for a total of 9 of 21. TJC was 3 of 9 from long distance, all treys were from Bennet, of Shelbyville.
Tyler was 16 of 26 at the free throw line and Ranger was 9 of 10. The Apache Ladies had 16 turnovers, of which 10 came in the first half. The Lady Rangers had a total of 11, four in the second half.
TJC returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Beaumont to meet Holy Patriot University in a 2 p.m. contest.
The Apache Ladies' next home game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 against Coastal Bend. It will be the "Seventh Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Basketball Game." The contest has a 5:30 p.m. scheduled start.
Ranger is scheduled to host Western Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. Friday.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apaches' Region XIV basketball conference opener with Victoria College will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, TJC assistant athletic directior Kelsie Weeks said. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.