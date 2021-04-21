QUITMAN — The Bassmaster Elite Series is back in East Texas.
The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork is scheduled for this weekend. Competition begins on Thursday and continues through Sunday.
When the Elite Series visited Lake Fork in November 2020, South Carolina angler Patrick Walters earned a coveted "Century Belt" when he weighed in 20 bass for a staggering 104 pounds, 12 ounces. Walters set a record for margin of victory, besting second-place finisher Keith Combs of Huntington by more than 29 pounds.
Live coverage for all four days of the event can be streamed on Bassmaster.com and the FOX Sports digital platforms. FS1 will also broadcast live with the tournament leaders beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
With 25 years of Lake Fork experience, third-year Elite Series pro Frank Talley said he expects a fairly stable scenario. Speaking a week and a half before the tournament, Talley said the lake was sitting about 3 inches low, with a seasonally expected clarity range.
“On the north end, both arms are stained to really off-colored, while midlake to down south by the dam has good visibility,” he said. “Water temperatures are between 59 and 52.
“We’ve had some warm days, but by the start of practice, we’re supposed to start getting some mild weather with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s. That’s definitely going to change up some stuff.”
Specifically, Talley believes the cooler weather could lower water temperature and interrupt the current spawning activity. Fortunately, these late-season fronts typically lack the punch of first-quarter weather systems and Fork’s well-managed population of Florida-strain largemouth will offer plenty of options.
“Right now, the lake is on fire,” Talley said. “There are fish in all three stages; there are prespawn fish, there are fish stacked on beds, there are fish that have already spawned.
“If the weather was going to be warm leading up to the tournament, there would definitely be a big shad spawn. There will be a little bit of a shad spawn regardless, but with the forecast for cooler weather, that’s probably going to slow down that bite.”
The tournament is being hosted by the Sabine River Authority and Wood County Economic Development Commission.
Schedule of Events
Thursday & Friday, April 22 & 23
6:45 a.m. — The full field of anglers launch from Sabine River Authority – Lake Fork (353 PR 5183, Quitman, 74783)
3 p.m. — Official weigh-in takes place at SRA
Saturday, April 24
6:45 a.m. — The Top 49 anglers launch from Sabine River Authority, Lake Fork
7 a.m. — Live broadcast coverage begins on FS1
Noon — Bassmaster Outdoors Expo Opens; Activities include: Meet and greet with Elite anglers for tips on techniques, gear and all things bass fishing; Enjoy demo rides & sample food/drink from local vendors; Live music from the Bobby Irwin Band
3 p.m. — Official weigh-in takes place at SRA
Please note: Saturday is Military and First Responder Appreciation Day (Show your military or first responder ID to a staff person in the Bassmaster booth and get a free Bassmaster hat, first 100)
Sunday, April 25
6:45 a.m. — The Top 10 anglers launch from Sabine River Authority – Lake Fork
7 a.m. — Live broadcast coverage begins on FS1
Noon — Bassmaster Outdoors Expo Opens with activities plus live music from Meredith Crawford
3 p.m. — Championship weigh-in takes place at SRA
Please note: Sunday is B.A.S.S. Member Appreciation Day (Show your B.A.S.S. member card to a staff person in the Bassmaster booth and get a free Bassmaster hat, first 100)