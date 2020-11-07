ARLINGTON — Ben Roethlisberger goes into Pittsburgh’s game against longtime rival Dallas with nearly 7,500 career passes in the regular season.
The two choices to start for the Cowboys don’t have 10 between them.
Put that high on the list of reasons Dallas is the biggest underdog it has been at home in 31 years with the undefeated Steelers visiting Sunday (3:25 p.m., TV: CBS).
“You have to keep forging forward because there is always a path to victory,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “I understand what our record is. We had some areas of improvement in our last game. We need to build off of that.”
The Cowboys (2-6) will start their fourth quarterback of the season after star Dak Prescott’s season ended with a broken ankle and Andy Dalton went from one protocol to another — concussion to COVID-19.
Regardless of McCarthy’s choice, it will be the first career start for Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush, just as it was for rookie Ben DiNucci last week after Dalton’s concussion.
Gilbert appears set for his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL Network, citing unidentified sources, reported the Cowboys planned to start Gilbert at home Sunday. Gilbert’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, posted on Twitter that he was traveling to “see Garrett Gilbert start” against the Steelers.
The Cowboys will start their fourth different quarterback in the past five games. Star Dak Prescott is out for the season after breaking his ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Two weeks later, Andy Dalton was knocked out of a game in Washington because of a concussion and has since been placed on the COVID-19 list.
Ben DiNucci started last week’s 23-9 loss to Philadelphia, but the rookie seventh-round pick was so overmatched, McCarthy said the starter against Pittsburgh would be either Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Neither has started an NFL game, but both have been in the league much longer than DiNucci.
Gilbert’s first start would come six years after he was drafted by the Rams. He has thrown six passes in his career. Dallas signed him off Cleveland’s practice squad after Prescott’s injury.
Rush was Prescott’s backup for most of three seasons before the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton in the offseason. Dalton started for nine years in Cincinnati before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall and moved on from Dalton.
Dallas waived Rush after signing Dalton, and Rush ended up on the practice squad of the New York Giants before his release in late September. Rush rejoined the Cowboys after Dalton’s concussion.
McCarthy says Dalton should return late next week, when Dallas has its bye.
Gilbert is the son of former NFL quarterback Gale Gilbert, who was the backup to Jim Kelly on all four Buffalo teams that reached the Super Bowl in the 1990s.
NFL Glance
All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199
Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130
New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167
N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184
Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152
Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203
Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165
Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 145 199
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206
Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Indianapolis, noon
Carolina at Kansas City, noon
Chicago at Tennessee, noon
Denver at Atlanta, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Jacksonville, noon
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Seattle at Buffalo, noon
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
“Obviously this is an awesome opportunity,” said Gilbert, the former Texas quarterback whose college career ended nearby at SMU. “You’d love for it to be under different circumstances. Obviously hoping Andy gets back as soon as possible and gets well soon, but I’m excited about it.
“I think Cooper’s in the same boat. Whoever’s name is called Sunday, we’re both going to be excited about the opportunity. We’re getting ready to win a game, so the two of us are preparing the best we can together.”
Roethlisberger, who missed all but two games last year because of elbow surgery, has a proud franchise on the verge of a club-record eighth straight win to start the season. The only other time the Steelers were 7-0, they won the third Super Bowl title to finish the 1978 season — the second of two championship victories over the Cowboys in the 1970s.
Pittsburgh is wrapping up three straight road games with the first of three in a row against teams with a combined 5-17-1 record (Cincinnati and Jacksonville are next). The previous three opponents had one or no losses after Week 6 (Cleveland, Tennessee and Baltimore). The last team to run such a gauntlet was Super Bowl-winning New England in 2004.
“The last two weeks have been just draining games,” Roethlisberger said. “We might be drained during the week and whatnot, so this is one of those weeks where you mentally focus on the preparation in terms of the meeting time and things like that. When Sunday comes, you can be as tired as you want during the week, you have to dial it in and get ready to go.”
UP AGAINST IT
The Cowboys have lost all three games not started by Prescott, and haven’t scored a touchdown in the past two. Now they face a defense that leads the NFL with 30 sacks and is third with 10 interceptions.
“I don’t really know how to categorize ‘rah-rah speech,’” McCarthy said. “I talk to the football team very direct and honest and with a high level of emotion in our team meetings.”
STOPPING ZEKE
The NFL’s second-ranked run defense got pushed around against the Ravens, who piled up 265 yards on the ground, the most the Steelers have allowed in over two decades. Tomlin allowed the Steelers “bled, and bled badly” while Baltimore controlled the clock for long stretches in the Steelers’ 28-24 win.
The Cowboys likely need a standout performance from Ezekiel Elliott to have any chance to spring the upset. And Tomlin knows it. Although Elliott may not play.
“He’s an elite, elite running back, arguably the best in the business,” Tomlin said of the two-time rushing champion who was limited in the two most important practices of the week with a hamstring injury.
At the same time, the Steelers have been effective this season when facing high-profile backs. New York Giants star Saquon Barkley was limited to 6 yards on 15 carries in the season opener, and Tennessee’s Derrick Henry was held to 75 yards in a victory over the Titans last month.
JUJU ON THAT BEAT
While Roethlisberger has made it a point to spread it around, he has consistently found JuJu Smith-Schuster when things get tight. Smith-Schuster caught all eight of his passes in the second half against the Ravens, including two tough third-down receptions in which he bulled his way for enough yardage to extend what became scoring drives.
“Third down gets you paid,” Smith-Schuster said. “You make those crucial catches that are going to get you first downs, move the sticks. The dirty work. I love doing the dirty work, I love going inside, bang-bang catches, running across the middle and not being afraid to get hit. I do embrace those balls down the middle.”