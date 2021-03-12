KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, Avery Anderson III added 20 and No. 12 Oklahoma State was nearly perfect from the foul line down the stretch in beating second-ranked Baylor 83-74 on Friday night in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
Rondel Walker also had 11 points for the No. 5 seed Cowboys (20-7), who will play No. 13 Texas for the title Saturday (5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN).
The third-seeded Longhorns advanced earlier Friday when their semifinal against No. 11 Kansas was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test that forced the Jayhawks to withdraw from the tournament. While the Cowboys have two Big 12 tourney titles to their credit, Texas has never won the event in six appearances in the finals.
The Bears have never won a conference tournament title, either — and won’t this year. They will remain 0-3 in the Big 12 tourney title game for at least another year after winning their first regular-season league championship since 1950.
MaCio Teague scored 17 points and Jared Butler had 16 for the Bears (22-2), who had won 10 of their last 11 against the Cowboys after sweeping them in the regular season. Davion Mitchell also had 13 points for coach Scott Drew’s team.
Top-seeded Baylor led 65-60 with just under six minutes to go when Cunningham hit back-to-back 3s to give Oklahoma State the lead. That began a back-and-forth affair until Anderson drove for a layup and was fouled by Baylor’s Mark Vital with 2:09 to go. Anderson made the free throw to give the Cowboys a 73-72 lead, and they never trailed again.
They wound up going 21 of 26 from the foul line, making 13 of 14 when the game was on the line in the second half.
Late Thursday Texas 67, Texas Tech 66
Texas and Texas Tech played nearly 40 minutes to a near-standstill before Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey looked at backcourt mate Matt Coleman III and delivered a simple message.
“Yo, Matt,” Ramey said, “it’s time to go.”
Coleman responded with a finishing kick that has the Longhorns playing in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
The senior guard’s basket got his team within a point with less than a minute to go, then Coleman made the go-ahead free throws with 1.8 seconds left, allowing the No. 13 Longhorns to squeak out a 67-66 win over the No. 20 Red Raiders in the quarterfinal round Thursday night.
“Any time you play Tech, you know it’s going to be a grind game, both ways,” said Coleman, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “The most aggressive team usually wins.”
Jase Febres finished with 15 points, Andrew Jones added 11, and Jericho Sims and Kai Jones had 10 apiece for the Longhorns (18-7), who advanced to play No. 11 Kansas — the tournament’s second seed — in the semifinals Friday night.
“We could have cracked,” Febres said. “We could have folded plenty of times out there, got discouraged, but our coach continues to instill confidence in us and we just feed off that.”
The sixth-seeded Red Raiders led 66-61 before baskets by Kai Jones and Coleman got third-seeded Texas within a point with less than a minute to go. Texas Tech had a chance to push the lead back out, but Terrence Shannon Jr. was stripped on his drive to the basket by Brock Cunningham, giving the Longhorns a chance for the winning basket.
Andrew Jones missed the first try on a drive to the rim, and the loose ball on the rebound went to Coleman, who passed right back to Jones for a 3-pointer that bounced off the iron and out of bounds off a Tech player with 16.3 seconds left.
Texas coach Shaka Smart called timeout and drew up a play that put the outcome in Coleman’s hands. He drove to the basket and was fouled with 1.8 seconds left, and the senior from Norfolk, Virginia, calmly hit both free throws.
“He’s cool as a cucumber when pressure comes,” Smart said. “I had no doubt he was making those free throws.”
Shannon finished with 18 points to lead the Red Raiders. Kevin McCullar scored 11 and Marcus Santo-Silva had 10.
“I thought the tougher team was going to win tonight,” Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said, “and I thought Texas was the tougher team in the parts of the game that mattered most.”