The anticipated basketball matchup between No. 5 Texas and blueblood Kentucky scheduled for Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky has been canceled, the schools announced on Friday.
The Wildcats' basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.
The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and Kentucky Athletics COVID-19 management requirements.
The game was part of the Eighth Annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats (5-10) have had two previous games this season postponed but the home matchup with Texas is their first outright cancellation. The Longhorns have had three postponements and this is the second canceled game.
Other games in the challenge on Saturday include: Alabama (14-3) at Oklahoma (10-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN); Texas A&M (7-7) at Kansas State (5-12), 11 a.m. (ESPNU); Florida (9-4) at West Virginia (11-4), 1 p.m. (ESPN); Texas Tech (11-5) at LSU (11-4), 1 p.m. (ESPN2); TCU (9-6) at Missouri (10-3), 1 p.m. (ESPNU); Auburn (10-7) at Baylor (15-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN); Arkansas (13-4) at Oklahoma State (10-4), 3 p.m. (ESPN2); Kansas (11-5) at Tennessee (11-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN); and Iowa State (2-8) at Mississippi State (9-8), 5 p.m. (ESPN2).
The Big 12 leads the Challenge, 4-1-2.
Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday with a home game against No. 2 Baylor (15-0, 8-0). Tip is set for 6 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center, and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.