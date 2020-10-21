Pairings have been set for the Eighth Annual SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge, the leagues announced on Wednesday.
The games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
The 2021 event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 Conference member faces 10 squads from the Southeastern Conference. This will mark the sixth consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.
Big 12 teams are 40-30 (.571) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge after a tie in 2020. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-1-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. The first tie occurred in 2017 (in case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season).
Television designations and game times will be announced when available.
Games scheduled include: Auburn at Baylor; Iowa State at Mississippi State; Kansas at Tennessee; Texas A&M at Kansas State; Alabama at Oklahoma; Arkansas at Oklahoma State; TCU at Missouri; Texas at Kentucky; Texas Tech at LSU; and Florida at West Virginia.
