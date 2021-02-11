Iowa St Campbell Contract Football

IRVING (AP) — The Big 12 released its 2021 conference football schedule Thursday, less than two months after Oklahoma won its sixth consecutive league championship.

Iowa State, which lost 27-21 in the Big 12 title game last Dec. 19, won’t play the Sooners again until going to Norman, Oklahoma, on Nov. 20, two weeks before the next championship game.

The Cyclones last year beat Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time, putting together a Big 12-best conference record of 8-1 during the regular season and going to their first championship game in any league. Iowa State recently gave coach Matt Campbell a new eight-year contract through 2028.

This will be the 11th season in a row with the 10 Big 12 teams playing round-robin league schedules with nine conference games. All also have three non-conference games, starting Sept. 4.

The first conference game is Sept. 18, when Baylor plays at Kansas. Every other team, except TCU, will open league play on Sept. 25. The Horned Frogs are the only team that will play their nine conference games in consecutive weeks, starting Oct. 2 at home against Texas and finishing Nov. 27 at Iowa State.

Over the last five weeks of the regular season, starting Oct. 30, every team will play conference games each weekend, except open dates for Oklahoma and Texas Tech on Nov. 6.

2021 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 18

Baylor at Kansas

Saturday, Sept. 25

Iowa State at Baylor

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Texas

Saturday, Oct. 2

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Kansas State

Texas at TCU

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 9

West Virginia at Baylor

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)

TCU at Texas Tech

Saturday, Oct. 16

Iowa State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Kansas

TCU at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Texas

Saturday, Oct. 23

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Kansas

Kansas State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at TCU

Saturday, Oct. 30

Texas at Baylor

Iowa State at West Virginia

Kansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Saturday, Nov. 6

Baylor at TCU

Texas at Iowa State

Kansas State at Kansas

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 13

Oklahoma at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Kansas at Texas

West Virginia at Kansas State

TCU at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Nov. 20

Baylor at Kansas State

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Kansas at TCU

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Texas at West Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 27

Texas Tech at Baylor

TCU at Iowa State

West Virginia at Kansas

Kansas State at Texas

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Dec. 4

Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington)

