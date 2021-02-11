IRVING (AP) — The Big 12 released its 2021 conference football schedule Thursday, less than two months after Oklahoma won its sixth consecutive league championship.
Iowa State, which lost 27-21 in the Big 12 title game last Dec. 19, won’t play the Sooners again until going to Norman, Oklahoma, on Nov. 20, two weeks before the next championship game.
The Cyclones last year beat Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time, putting together a Big 12-best conference record of 8-1 during the regular season and going to their first championship game in any league. Iowa State recently gave coach Matt Campbell a new eight-year contract through 2028.
This will be the 11th season in a row with the 10 Big 12 teams playing round-robin league schedules with nine conference games. All also have three non-conference games, starting Sept. 4.
The first conference game is Sept. 18, when Baylor plays at Kansas. Every other team, except TCU, will open league play on Sept. 25. The Horned Frogs are the only team that will play their nine conference games in consecutive weeks, starting Oct. 2 at home against Texas and finishing Nov. 27 at Iowa State.
Over the last five weeks of the regular season, starting Oct. 30, every team will play conference games each weekend, except open dates for Oklahoma and Texas Tech on Nov. 6.
2021 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 18
Baylor at Kansas
Saturday, Sept. 25
Iowa State at Baylor
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
West Virginia at Oklahoma
Texas Tech at Texas
Saturday, Oct. 2
Baylor at Oklahoma State
Kansas at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Kansas State
Texas at TCU
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Saturday, Oct. 9
West Virginia at Baylor
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)
TCU at Texas Tech
Saturday, Oct. 16
Iowa State at Kansas State
Texas Tech at Kansas
TCU at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Texas
Saturday, Oct. 23
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Kansas
Kansas State at Texas Tech
West Virginia at TCU
Saturday, Oct. 30
Texas at Baylor
Iowa State at West Virginia
Kansas at Oklahoma State
TCU at Kansas State
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Saturday, Nov. 6
Baylor at TCU
Texas at Iowa State
Kansas State at Kansas
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Saturday, Nov. 13
Oklahoma at Baylor
Iowa State at Texas Tech
Kansas at Texas
West Virginia at Kansas State
TCU at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Nov. 20
Baylor at Kansas State
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Kansas at TCU
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Texas at West Virginia
Saturday, Nov. 27
Texas Tech at Baylor
TCU at Iowa State
West Virginia at Kansas
Kansas State at Texas
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Dec. 4
Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington)