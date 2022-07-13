ARLINGTON — John Denver once sang, “Almost heaven, West Virginia” and later in the song he added, “Take me home, country roads.”
For West Rusk graduate Jaylon Shelton that song hit home as the new University of West Virginia player said the school has more in common with his high school than just “west.”
After committing to the Mountaineers, Shelton said, “After taking all my official visits, (UWV) really stood out to me. It really felt like home.”
After a season of playing defensive back at Tyler Junior College, Shelton will head to Morgantown with three years of eligibility remaining.
He redshirted his freshman year at TJC, making 33 tackles, including two tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Shelton went from playing quarterback at West Rusk High School to learning a whole new position with the Apaches and helping Tyler to a runner-up spot in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference in 2021.
With TJC needing some defensive help due to injury, Shelton stepped in and stepped up. He learned how to backpedal and play cornerback and safety.
His work ethic and motor impressed former TJC defensive coordinator Matt Gordon. Shelton’s quick-learning ability and athletic talent made him a hot recruit.
Shelton eventually chose West Virginia over another Big 12 school in TCU.
And West Virginia Coach Neal Brown is happy Shelton is headed back east.
“Jaylon Shelton has versatility that he can play safety or corner (because he) can really run,” Brown said during Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.
Shelton was a recruiting priority for Brown.
“When we looked at what we had returning in our secondary, we liked the youth that we had,” Brown said. “We’ve got some guys that can really run that are in their first or second year within our program.
“The one thing that we were intentional about trying to improve defensively is we’ve been a primary zone coverage team over the last two years, and we’ve had success. It’s been successful for us. But we haven’t been able to create as much havoc up front because when you play zone coverage, you only can rush four, five guys at one time. We wanted to get faster, more athletic in the back end so we could play more coverage so we could rush six and maybe seven sometimes.”
That’s where Shelton comes in as he is noted for his man-to-man coverage.
Shelton is set to major in business and is hopeful of going to the next level in the NFL.
When he is not studying or working out, Shelton helps out with his father’s construction business, G and A Management and Services.
After playing in the area high school rivalries as a Raider, plus the TJC vs. Kilgore College matchup, Shelton will get to play in the Backyard Brawl right off the bat as West Virginia visits Pittsburgh on Sept. 1.
Shelton will also get to play back home a couple of times as well, Oct. 1 against Texas in Austin and Oct. 22 against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Now, Shelton has two places he can call home.