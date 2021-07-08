For the sixth consecutive year, the Oklahoma Sooners are the choice to win the league title in the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll, Joni Lehmann, Director of Media Services for the Big 12, announed on Thursday.
The poll was voted on by media representatives.
This year marks the ninth time since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 14 league titles, including the last six.
OU garnered 35 of 39 first-place votes and tallied 386 total points. Iowa State, last year’s Big 12 runner-up, received the other four first-place nods and finished with 351 points.
Texas (273 points), Oklahoma State (266) and TCU (255) round out the top five. West Virginia (185) was chosen sixth followed by Kansas State (163), Baylor (124), Texas Tech (103) and Kansas (39).
The top-two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the 2021 Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Big 12 Football Media Days, Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15 at AT&T Stadium. Coverage from both days will be provided on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.
The Big 12 season opens on Friday, Sept. 3 when South Dakota State visits Kansas (7 p.m.).
Other games scheduled for that opening weekend are on Saturday, Sept. 4 — Oklahoma at Tulane, 11 a.m. (ABC); Kansas State vs. Stanford at Arlington, 11 a.m. (FS1); Northern Iowa at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+); West Virginia at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN); Lousiana-Lafayette at Texas, 3:30 p.m. (FOX); Texas Tech at Houston, 6 p.m. (ESPN); Missouri State at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+); Baylor at Texas State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+) and Duquesne at TCU, 7 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+).
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS