ARLINGTON — Brayden Taylor had a career-high six RBIs in helping the TCU Horned Frogs to a 16-3 seven-inning victory over Kansas State on Wednesday in a Big 12 Baseball Tournament opening game at Globe Life Field.
The No. 4 seeded Horned Frogs (34-22) advance will now face No. 8 Kansas (25-30) at 4 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU).
No. 5 Kansas State (33-23) will face No. 1 Texas (38-19) at 9 a.m. Thursday (ESPN+).
The Horned Frogs started scoring early with two home runs in the first inning. Elijah Nunez and Karson Bowen crossed home plate after a three-run home run by Taylor. Four batters later, Kurtis Byrne homered to left center, making it 5-0.
In the second inning, a pair of doubles by Bowen and Taylor and an RBI groundout by Anthony Silva extended the lead to 8-0 for TCU. Kansas State’s Cole Johnson ended TCU’s threat with a nice grab in left field to end the inning.
The Horned Frogs plated two more runs in the third inning after an RBI double by Nunez and a sacrifice fly by Bowen, making it a 10-0 game.
Junior Cam Brown pitched 3.1 innings for the Horned Frogs, giving up one hit and two runs while tossing four strikeouts before Jax Traeger entered. Traeger (W, 2-0) pitched 2.2 innings giving up one hit and one run with four strikeouts. Chase Hoover closed out the game for TCU.
Kansas 6, Texas 3
Eighth-seeded Kansas took down top-seeded Texas 6-3 in game two.
It was KU’s first Big 12 Baseball Championship win since 2019, highlighted by Janson Reeder’s full count, two out grand slam in the seventh inning.
After two scoreless innings, Kansas claimed the first run of the game in the third inning off a sacrifice fly by Chase Jans. Kodey Shojinaga followed with an RBI double.
Texas responded in the next half inning with a solo shot to right field by Jack O’Dowd, on the 15th pitch of his at-bat.
Both teams were then held scoreless until the sixth inning when Texas tallied an RBI single by Porter Brown to tie the game.
Kansas took back the lead in the bottom of the seventh with Reeder’s 414-foot grand slam. It was his first grand slam of the season and his 12th home run of the year.
Texas added a run in the ninth with O’Dowd’s second homer of the day, a solo shot to center.
Collin Baumgartner (W, 6-1) gave the Jayhawks six innings of work on the mound. The senior gave up six hits, one walk and two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts before he was relieved by Thaniel Trumper. Trumper got his second save of the season, pitching three innings, striking out four and giving up one run on three hits.
Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Lucas Gordon pitched five innings giving up two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts for the Longhorns. He was relieved by Travis Sthele (L, 3-5) who pitched four innings giving up four runs and three hits with three strikeouts.
Big 12 Baseball Tournament
Globe Life Field, Arlington
Wednesday's Games
Game 1: TCU 16, Kansas State 3, 7 innings
Game 2: Kansas 6, Texas 3
Game 3: Oklahoma 9, Oklahoma State 5
Game 4: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech (n)
Thursday's Games
Game 5: Texas vs. Kansas State, 9 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Oklahoma State vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: TCU vs. Kansas, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 8: Oklahoma vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Friday's Games
Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday's Games
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN+), if necessary
Game 14: Game 12 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 4 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+), if necessary
Sunday's Game
Game 15: Championship, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)