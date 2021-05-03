The third annual Best Preps, presented by UT Tyler Health East Texas, will be streamed on bestprepstyler.com and the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s Facebook page. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com wanted to honor area student-athletes.
Former Major League pitcher Philip Humber, who hurled the 19th perfect game in MLB history, is the scheduled guest speaker. Humber is from Carthage and led Rice University to the College World Series championship in 2003. He has also represented the United States at the World University Baseball Championship.
Humber was selected third overall by the New York Mets in the 2004 MLB Draft. Along with the Mets, he played for Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros.
In Humber's 30th career start in MLB, he pitched the 19th perfect game in MLB history against the Seattle Mariners on April 21, 2012. The White Sox won 4-0 in Seattle.
The 2021 Best Preps will be different than the 2019 version. Instead of honoring athletes in person at the 2020 big ceremony at The Cascades Golf & Country Club, we did so online due to social distancing. The 2020 version was also online.
Nominations for athletes recognized in each sport and cheerleading were sought from coaches of 15 participating schools based upon a student-athlete’s contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
View the printed special section in The Tyler Paper on May 9.