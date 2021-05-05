Peters Autosports Award for Sportsmanship: All Saints' Olivia Patterson
What her coach said:
"I nominated Olivia for the Best Preps because she has gone over and above during this cheer season. Even though she was hurt and unable to do most of our stunts she was there to encourage and support her teammates and teaching the underclassmen what to do. She has a great attitude and a willingness to want to help others is a joy to watch. She supports her teams on and off the field/court and wants the best for everyone. I am very proud of Oliva in all that she does."