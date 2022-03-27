For the first time since the inaugural ceremony in 2019, Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports will return as a live event this year.
Best Preps Tyler is an awards ceremony that recognizes the best student-athletes from our local high schools. This will be the fourth annual Best Preps Tyler and will be held on May 17 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The last two years it was a virtual ceremony.
Deadline for coaches to submit nominations is April 4. The information and voting links were sent out on March 1 to all schools, but coaches and athletic directors can reach out with any questions or if they have not received this information contact by email — bestpreps@mrobertsmedia.com or call 903-232-7233. Also sponsorships are available as well.
One player from each school in every sport, both boys and girls, will be recognized as that sport’s overall “Best Preps” student athlete of the year.
Coaches in each sport at every high school included will nominate one outstanding athlete to be recognized as their “Best Preps” MVP. From those nominated players in each sport, a “Best Preps Student Athlete of the Year” will be chosen for that sport.
Nominated players must maintain a 3.0 GPA during the school year, must have at least 10 hours of community service, and they will be judged on their leadership skills and their impact on their teammates based on their coach’s assessment.
Included this year are the Smith County schools of Tyler Legacy, Tyler, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Grace Community, Bullard Brook Hill, Tyler Cumberland Academy, Whitehouse, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Arp, Troup and Winona.
Sports include football, volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys swimming, girls swimming, cheerleading, boys powerlifting, girls powerlifting, boys golf, girls golf, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and girls track.
There will also be awards given for Heart and Desire, Extra Mile, Sportsmanship, Outstanding Achievement in Academics, Community Excellence, Boys Athlete of the Year, Girls Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS