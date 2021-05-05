Lindale’s Jordan Jenkins has established himself as one of the top running backs in the country. He also was a standout in track and field.
Jenkins has been selected as East Texas Credit Union Best Preps Male Athlete of the Year.
“Jordan is one of the best young men I have ever coached,” Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran said. “He has done so much for, not only the Lindale Football program, but also Lindale High School. For the past four years, he has been such a positive role model for his teammates and classmates. He has worked extremely hard and he stands for the right things. I believe he is very deserving of any award that he receives.”
The Lindale running back finished his senior campaign with 3,044 yards and 51 touchdowns on the ground to lead the Eagles to their first state championship game in program history. Jenkins also had 24 receptions for 211 yards and three scores.
Jenkins is a four-star recruit who signed with Baylor University.
Jenkins, who has a 97.47 grade point average, helps wrap Christmas presents and deliver them to veterans, helps with special Olympics, serves food and gives blankets and clothing to the homeless, is a door opener at elementary schools and has lunch with elementary students.