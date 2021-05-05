Bishop Gorman’s Elizabeth Mahfood is a standout basketball and soccer player.
Mahfood has been selected as the East Texas Professional Credit Union Best Preps Female Athlete of the Year.
As a junior, Mahfood led the Gorman basketball team to a record of 25-7, a district championship, a bi-district championship, an area championship and to a regional runner-up finish.
Mahfood led the Lady Crusaders to a state ranking as high as No. 2 by TABC and high as No. 4 by TAPPS.
Mahfood was the MVP of TAPPS 4A-District 2 after averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds per game. She ranked second in the state of Texas with 24 double-doubles.
“She is a tremendous leader who leads by example,” Bishop Gorman girls basketball coach Jon Froelich said. “She is a strong student. She is a huge reason why Bishop Gorman has posted back-to-back 20-plus win seasons and has advanced to the playoffs the last two seasons.”
Mahfood, who has a 3.5 grade point average, is very active with the Right to Life movement, participated in “40 Days for Life,” has made several trips to Washington D.C. to participate in the “March for Life,” and is a member of the National Honor Society.