Chris Cochran was named the head coach of the Lindale Eagles football team in 2017.
He had been an assistant with the Eagles in 2004 and returned to the coaching staff in 2015.
But in 2020, Cochran’s bunch did something that had never been done before. Behind nine touchdowns from Jordan Jenkins, the Eagles took a 70-56 win over Needville for the program’s first second-round playoff win in history.
The Eagles didn’t stop there. Lindale followed with wins over district foes Chapel Hill and Kilgore to move on to the state semifinals.
In the state semifinals against Austin LBJ, Lindale trailed 28-7 at halftime. The Eagles stormed back, and Landon Love’s 18-yard field goal with no time left on the clock gave the Eagles a 31-28 win and their first trip to the state championship.
Lindale fell to Argyle 49-21 in the final game.
For his efforts, Cochran has been named Best Preps Coach of the Year.