Altra Federal Credit Union Award for Volleyball: Whitehouse's Rylie Francis
What her coach said:
"I had a lot of great candidates for this award in my program this year but what made Rylie stand out was the amount of hours and the type of role she played in her volunteer work. Rylie accumulated 65 hours and for several of her projects she played a lead role in organizing the event. On the volleyball team, Rylie really embodies the idea of a servant leader and it is easy to see how her giving heart benefits the team. She never complains, always has an encouraging voice and a motivating work ethic. She didn't get as much playing time as her teammates but she always believes in her team and is always willing to put her teammates first."