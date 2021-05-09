Jack O' Diamonds Honda Award for Going the Extra Mile: Bishop Gorman's Joseph Benedict
What his coach said:
"Joseph, who has a GPA of 4.09, has qualified for the varsity team 10th, 11th and 12th grade. He was on the state team 11th and 12th grade. Like so many, our season this year started off in segments - a few days here, then break, a few more days, then break again. The phrases "wear your mask, space out, wash your hands", were repeated over and over again. We told everyone to stay positive, yet we were all uncertain. We were taking extreme caution at every turn, knowing our program could be shut down at any moment. Joseph was the senior captain for the boys 'team this past season. A role he had earned and a role he took extremely seriously. He kept the team strong, he kept them pushing through, workout after workout, and he maintained highest spirits. He understood that every practice was an opportunity to run with his team, to be with his friends and should not be taken for granted. Slowly our season was becoming more normal, and the morale was getting better and better. Finishing the season wasn't such a crazy idea anymore. This was happening and Joseph was going to make sure the team would be ready- but one day at a time. Meets began to start. And one after another, the team was improving. Race times began to drop week after week. Our final regular meet of the season, the entire boys team ran a PR and placed 1st overall. They were ready. However, with the state meet getting closer and closer, stress started to rise again-the fear of being quarantined from an exposure from Covid was looming. Joseph decided to cut down his extra curriculars for the 2 weeks leading up to state; he would only attend school, practice, and work. Even on Senior night, Joseph showed up briefly for the presentation, then left immediately. He was not taking any chances. 6 days leading up to the meet, he wasn't feeling well, symptoms were worsening, and we just knew; the season he had worked for, for 6 years was finished. The team he had helped mold would be competing without him. He had run his fastest times in 6 years and yet he would not have the opportunity to compete in the biggest meet of the year. When word got to the team, every member of the team was completely heart broken. Joseph, the one who had sacrificed the most, worked the longest and the hardest in arguably the most challenging of circumstances would be the one who would stay behind. Joseph's next act was one of the bravest and it happened with one phone call to his teammate, who would now be running in his stead. He congratulated him, told him that this was his team now and to run his heart out, for them both. Where Joseph could have shown despair, he did not. Where he could have turned angry and bitter, he did not. Our last conversation before state, he told me he was grateful to have made it as far as he did, to run his best time at the race that turned out to be the last and that he had no regrets. When the team lined up to the start line, he was on the phone to lead them in prayer and to give them his final words of encouragement. Until the very end: selfless, a true leader, a true teammate and a true warrior. Joseph Benedict."