Best Preps Tyler Award for Girls Cross Country: Bishop Gorman's Tori Burnette
What her coach said:
"I have coached Tori in both track and cross country for six years. In six years, Tori has missed fewer practices than the number of fingers I can count on a single hand. Commitment and dedication are two words that she takes very seriously. Open-minded is another word I would use to describe Tori. Now in her senior year, she can claim to have participated in the following events: 400, 800, 1600, 2400, 3200, 4x200, 4x400, triple jump and the long jump. Many assume that her strongest talents are in distance, but Tori carries in her bag of talents so much more than meets the eye. In her sophomore year, Tori was the only female athlete that I had coached who received All-State honors in both cross country and track in the same school year. Junior year, she was back stronger than ever and ran undefeated in her individual events until COVID shut everything down. With no closure to that season, it left may discouraged and distraught. Tori, however, remained steadfast. The disappointment of last year only fueled her desire to make this season count. The first meet of this season, Tori ran a PR for the 800. And in the second meet of the season, she PR'd again! Tori has proven time and again that the road to success is paved with the bricks of humility, dignity, honesty and integrity. Tori's teammates will tell you that she is one of the most inspiring persons they know. They will also tell you, that whenever they think a workout is hard, Tori's positivity lifts them up and gets them through. There's nothing Tori won't do to help a teammate who is struggling. She takes pride in her role as distance captain, she takes pride in her team and in her school. I have been extremely blessed to have a student of her caliber that is equally a person of strong values and faith. Her accomplishments are off the chart and her heart is our of this world. Tori is so deserving of recognition of all her hard work and sacrifice. She has never given anything less than her best and is always striving for bigger challenges. I am so proud of the person she has become and I know all she has learned will serve her well as she continues on to even bigger goals. Top 10% (school does not provide numerical ranking) Salutatorian, Class of 2021. ACT 6/20: Composite Score 32, Reading 35, English 34, Science 31, Math 27"