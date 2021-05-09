Best Preps Tyler Award for Girls Basketball: Lindale's Elizabeth Hutchens
What her coach said:
"Liz Hutchens is our Lady Eagles basketball Best Preps nominee because she exemplifies everything that it means to be a Best Prep. Liz is a leader amongst her teammates. She cares about the overall wellbeing of everyone on the team and is willing to sacrifice her own self interests to help her teammates. Everyone looks up to her because of her genuine loving and caring personality. Liz is one of the most dependable, responsible and honest people on our team and she leads others into that same model of character through her actions. She has never been late to a practice or game and never complained about any task she has been challenged with. She takes care of all of her basic student responsibilities with excellence and beyond that she competes and practices with her heart. I am so proud to nominate Liz for this award because she is so deserving to be recognized for her positive leadership amongst her peers."