Altra Federal Credit Union Award for Football: Bishop Gorman's Dozie Ifeadi
What his coach said:
"Dozie is the best example of what a Best Prep athlete should be, excellent example of character, determination, sportsmanship and leadership. His talent on the field is often on display and is appreciated by his peers and coaches. Off of the field is where the man that Dozie has become shines even greater, his leadership to mentor younger players to help further the success of the future generations. The character and the leadership of Dozie was on full display when he made hard choices to stay, when many of his close friends chose to leave at the beginning of his junior year. From the moment he walked in the doors of our school, he has been a constant presence in our athletic programs along with serving the greater community of our school. He is the Best Prep athlete of the year."