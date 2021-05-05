Award for Community Excellence: Bullard's Coty Johnson
What his coach said:
"Coty has been a captain for the boys soccer team for three years. He was here the inaugural season four years ago as well and his leadership on and off the field has been a vital part of why the team has had so much success. Coty is selfless and always puts people before him and very vocal on the field to lead his team. With soccer, we don't get any timeouts or "breaks" so when I need to change something he is coachable and a coach on the field and gets everyone on the same page.
"Coty volunteers at the lower campuses and reads when he gets the opportunity. Coty helped repair homes when Hurricane Harvey hit in South Texas, where his father lives. Coty would go to hospitals and help nurses take blood pressure and grab blankets. He also helped clean the beach in Port Aransas."